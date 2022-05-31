How to get the new Fading Twilight bow in Genshin Impact

Fading Twilight is the new, free 4-Star bow in Genshin Impact version 2.7. Although it is a free weapon acquired from an event, it is beneficial for F2P players as this bow is suitable for most supporting characters in the game.

With a high base attack and Energy Recharge as its sub-stats, players can rest assured and equip it with any character that depends on their Elemental Burst. Fading Twilight is especially great for Yelan, the new Hydro bow-user in Genshin Impact.

How to get an event-limited Fading Twilight bow in Genshin Impact

Yelan and Fading Twilight bow (Image via HoYoverse)

Fading Twilight is an event-limited weapon, and there is no other method to obtain it except by completing the tasks from the event 'Perilous Trail' in Genshin Impact. It is a new domain event connected with the new Archon Quest featuring Arataki Itto, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, Yanfei, and Xiao.

Direcliff Court domain rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the image above, players need to complete the Direcliff Court domain on Default Animosity inside the Realms of Guile and War gameplay. The challenge is located in The Chasm's Bed and can only be reached after players have completed the related Archon Quest.

Three different difficulties for one domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside Direcliff Court, there will be three difficulties, and players can unlock all the rewards if they choose the highest difficulty. However, if Travelers only aim for the Fading Twilight bow, they can choose the lowest difficulty, which is Default Animosity.

Enemies inside the Direcliff Court domain (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be three combat rounds in the Direcliff Court domain, each of them having three challenges. In other words, players need to complete nine challenges before the domain is considered successfully defeated.

Enemies list in the first combat round (Image via HoYoverse)

Before entering the domain, Travelers can check the enemies list by clicking on the information icon at the top right of the party interface. This domain has a unique feature by which players can only choose one party member to continue in the next combat round while the rest enter recuperation mode.

Taking advantage of all the trial characters is advised, especially for players who lack properly built characters. All the enemies in this Direcliff Court domain have high attack stats, so equipping a shield provider like Zhongli and Diona would be ideal.

Stratagem set in the first combat round (Image via HoYoverse)

Players are also urged to equip the most suitable Stratagems for their party. Each player will receive a random set of Stratagems, meaning that players can choose the proper based on their playstyle. Note that only a maximum of three Stratagems are allowed in each combat round.

Genshin Impact players can also refine their Fading Twilight bow using the Glowing Gem refinement materials at the Event Shop. The currency for the shop can be obtained by completing the challenges for each domain in the Perilous Trail event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far