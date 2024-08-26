How to get Non-Pure Spirit in Black Myth Wukong

Non-Pure Spirit in Black Myth Wukong can be obtained by defeating the Non-Pure boss during Chapter 3 of the game. Similar to the Gore-Eye Daoist and other spirit powers you can absorb, this particular spirit also allows you to transform into itself for a brief moment during combat. The Non-Pure Spirit in Black Myth Wukong is one of the most powerful transformations you can obtain.

This article will go over where you can find the Non-Pure boss and take its spirit for yourself in Black Myth Wukong.

A step-by-step guide to obtaining the Non-Pure Spirit in Black Myth Wukong

Location

Non-Pure Spirit is located in the Thunderclap Temple. (Image via GameScience)

The Non-Pure Spirit can be found in Thunderclap Temple, guarding one of the meditation spots in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 3.

Trending

Head straight in from the Temple Entrance Shrine till you come across stairs with two giants guarding it.

Head right into the smaller temple to find the boss.

to find the boss. Alternatively , in case you have progressed further from this area, go back to the staircase from Mahavira Hall Keeper's Shrine .

, in case you have progressed further from this area, . Turn your back to the stairs and look to your left to find a gate of the temple.

Head in and you can find the Non-Pure Spirit guarding the meditation spot.

After you defeat the boss, you can absorb its Non-Pure spirit in Black Myth Wukong to gain its transformation.

How to defeat the Non-Pure boss in Black Myth Wukong

Non-Pure Spirit is an optional encounter in the game. (Image via GameScience)

The Non-Pure boss is one of the optional enemy encounters and can be easily missed unless you are actively searching for all the bosses in the game. It possesses a challenging yet, straightforward fight. Here are a few tips and tricks that might lead you to victory against it.

Also Read: All bosses in Black Myth Wukong

The Non-Pure boss is extremely slow but can deal devastating attacks. Avoid them at all costs.

The boss' attacks can cover a large area. Look out when he winds up his weapon before attacking and make sure you dodge it.

The best way to start this fight is by using A Pluck of Many spells that will allow you to create clones and overwhelm the Non-Pure

spells that will allow you to create clones and overwhelm the Non-Pure Immobilize is another great spell that can create opportunities to either fall back or go on the offensive. Use it wisely.

Once you have defeated the boss, you can absorb the Non-Pure spirit in Black Myth Wukong and unlock its transformation, which allows you to take on the form of the boss for a limited time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!