How to get Not Another Montreal trophy in WWE 2K24?

The Not Another Montreal trophy in WWE 2K24 presents a unique challenge to players and adds to the overall enjoyment of the game. Despite each hurdle posing its own set of hurdles. Basically, players must participate in a Special Referee match and exhibit bias towards a specific wrestler to secure victory.

The criteria for obtaining the Not Another Montreal trophy in WWE 2K24 are straightforward. You have to be the referee and then finish the match by ringing the bell before a wrestler submits. While the conditions may seem simple, executing them proves to be intricate. Players must patiently await the opportune moment when one of the wrestlers applies a submission move, allowing them to intervene in favor of their chosen wrestler. This article provides valuable strategies to effortlessly attain the Not Another Montreal trophy in WWE 2K24.

Easy way to get Not Another Montreal trophy in WWE 2K24

Conditions of Not Another Montreal trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/Poru99, 2K Games)

Players who take on the role of a referee have a considerable amount of power and can change outcomes in favor of whomever they choose. To get the Not Another Montreal trophy in WWE 2K24, you can adjust certain gameplay settings:

Special Guest Referee Settings in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Poru99, 2K Games)

From the Main Menu, go to the Options, and then Gameplay. Proceed to Advanced Settings, and from there, access Special Guest Referee Settings. Make the following adjustments:

"Bonus for fair actions": 100

"Penalty for unfair actions": 0

"Bonus for good positioning": 100

"Penalty for inaction and poor positioning": 0

"Referee replacement countdown duration": 60

Start one vs one match and assume the role of the referee (Image via YouTube/Poru99, 2K Games)

With these modifications, you can execute unfair actions against any wrestler. After changing the settings, initiate a One vs One match in the Special Guest Referee mode. Assume the role of the referee by selecting any wrestler and choosing AI opponents.

Before starting the match, open Custom Rules settings and adjust the winning condition to Only Submission. Then turn off Rope Break, set Finishers to 3, and Default Health to High for quick results. For the best results, select Bruno Sammartino as one AI opponent and another with lower ratings, to utilize the various submission moves Sammartino possesses.

Follow the button prompts to finish the match (Image via YouTube/Poru99, 2K Games)

Start the match and observe as the AI competitors engage. They will have three finishers available at the beginning. Allow the match to progress, and when Sammartino executes his submission finisher, promptly follow the button prompts to ring the bell and finish the match. By following these steps, you'll successfully earn the Not Another Montreal trophy.

