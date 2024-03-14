How to do a submission in WWE 2K24?

Performing submissions in WWE 2K24 will help you secure victories against friends and AI opponents. Submission maneuvers prove to be highly effective in asserting dominance over your adversaries while being among the simplest to execute. Once you've mastered these techniques, tapping out your opponents becomes a straightforward task. While executing submissions in WWE is simple, understanding timing and other related moves can enhance your chances of success.

Fans of the WWE 2K series are aware of the submission mechanic. However, newcomers may require some guidance in understanding and implementing this feature. This article serves as a guide for newcomers, ensuring they can easily execute a submission in WWE 2K24.

Tips and tricks to do a submission in WWE 2K24

Understand the fundamentals of submission in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Gameskeys)

Before delving into the execution, it's crucial to understand the fundamentals of submission in WWE 2K24. Submissions can be initiated both while standing and when your opponent is grounded. It can also be performed by wrestlers whose signature moves and finishers are submission-based. Mastering these maneuvers involves understanding the techniques for both standing and grounded scenarios.

To perform a standing submission, stun your opponent or grab them directly. On PlayStation, press R2 + O; on Xbox, press RT + B; and on PC, press Space + L. Executing these commands effectively locks your opponent in a submission hold while standing.

Perform a grounded submission in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Gameskeys)

For grounded submissions, the process is relatively straightforward. Begin by striking your opponent and ensuring they're on the ground. Choose the specific body part you wish to target, such as the head, hands, upper body, or lower body. After that, press the following buttons: R2 + O on PlayStation, RT + B on Xbox, and Space + L on PC.

It's worth noting that certain wrestlers, such as Kurt Angle and John Cena, possess submission finishers. To execute these, fill out your finisher gauge and ensure you have at least one Finisher available. When your opponent is grounded, press the required finisher button to perform moves like the Angle Lock or the STF. Alternatively, you can go for standard submission moves.

Check out this guide on How to target body parts in WWE 2K24.

Repeatedly press the required button to fill the submission bar (Image via YouTube/ Gameskeys)

For the best results, weaken your opponent by reducing their health until their body icon turns red, indicating critical condition. In this state, any wrestler can potentially tap out to your hold. Moreover, remember to repeatedly press the required button to fill the submission bar and successfully force your opponents to tap out.

That was all about submissions in WWE 2K24. Now, enter the ring and assert your dominance like a king. Execute submissions, force your opponents to tap out, and immerse yourself in an exciting gaming adventure.

Check out the other articles:

How to make Survivor Series match in WWE 2K24 || Action Figure John Cena in WWE 2K24 |