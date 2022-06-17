How to get Old Currency in The Cycle: Frontier

Players in The Cycle: Frontier can find a form of money used by those who once lived in Fortuna III. It is known as Old Currency.

Fortuna III is full of things for players to find and uncover. Old Currency is perhaps the most abundant of the bunch. Players will end the session with an insane amount of the item.

Old colonies once used it to make their purchases and collectors are known to pay a good price for it. This is a bit odd because it isn't very rare. It can be picked up just about anywhere.

Old Currency is all over Fortuna III in The Cycle: Frontier

Players can loot anywhere and expect to find some Old Currency (Image via YAGER)

There are currently two maps, both on the planet Fortuna III. Old Currency is located in a ton of different places across those maps. Players can find it anywhere that can be looted.

Here are some of the things to look out for that may contain Old Currency:

Safes

Jackets

Briefcases

Chests

Crates

Containers

Dropped as loot from defeated enemies

On the ground

On counters

Really, any container-type object that players can interact with and open will probably hold some amount of Old Currency. It's in those or just lying around. Be careful when carrying a large amount of Old Currency, however. Once a player is eliminated from a game of The Cycle: Frontier, they will lose the majority of what they are carrying.

How to use Old Currency

Any vendor will provide K-Marks in exchange for Old Currency (Image via YAGER)

Old Currency has no carry weight, so players can obtain as much as possible without worrying about being over encumbered. The item has exactly one use in the world of Fortuna III.

One Old Currency can be exchanged for one Krypto Mark. Also known as a K-Mark, this is the main currency used in The Cycle: Frontier, having replaced Old Currency during the game's timeline.

This makes gathering as much Old Currency as possible a pretty lucrative idea. Players have a special "safe pocket" that won't drop when defeated, so foregoing a weapon being placed there and putting Old Currency instead is a good plan.

After collecting a massive amount of Old Currency, players can head to any vendor on the map and trade it all in for K-Marks. From there, the amount of money will start piling up as shown in the top right corner.

K-Marks aren't physical items and can't be dropped or transferred to other players. They can be used for a wide variety of things, however. Here's what the currency can be used to buy:

Crafting Items

Upgrades

Gear

Weapons

Repairs

K-Marks aren't exceptionally difficult to come by. They aren't as frequently found as Old Currency, but being able to create them from something so easily accessible seems like a dream come true.

