How to get Overwatch 2 Sprinter Tracer skin for free

The latest season of Overwatch 2 has implemented numerous long-awaited changes to the game. From introducing fresh balance changes and altering the meta to the stunning new skins in the fantasy-themed Battle Pass, the developers at Blizzard have been busy trying to improve the overall experience for players.

Apart from such changes, Blizzard has also introduced a series of limited skins that Overwatch 2 gamers will be able to redeem for free on a weekly basis. This article will help you unlock the Sprinter Tracer skin in the game.

Steps to redeem Sprinter Tracer skin in Overwatch 2 for free

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



Dash to the in-game shop and scroll to the bottom to grab this Overwatch 1 skin! You have until June 27 to claim it before the shop rotates, bringing in the next reward 🛒



Next Reward: Valkyrie Wings Weapon Charm 🪽 Get Sprinter Tracer (Legendary) for FREE in #Overwatch2 Dash to the in-game shop and scroll to the bottom to grab this Overwatch 1 skin! You have until June 27 to claim it before the shop rotates, bringing in the next reward 🛒Next Reward: Valkyrie Wings Weapon Charm 🪽 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Get Sprinter Tracer (Legendary) for FREE in #Overwatch2 🥇Dash to the in-game shop and scroll to the bottom to grab this Overwatch 1 skin! You have until June 27 to claim it before the shop rotates, bringing in the next reward 🛒Next Reward: Valkyrie Wings Weapon Charm 🪽 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yCj13IrfT2

The community has had an overwhelmingly positive response to the changes introduced in Season 5 of the game. With Lifeweaver finally finding a place in the meta and Junker Queen receiving some much-needed changes, Legend compositions now have more variety that Season 4's consistent picks.

Other than the free rewards available with the Battle Pass, the game now also offers a limited selection of cosmetics for players to redeem. At the moment, this is available on a weekly basis. This is a great initiative by Blizzard Entertainment to not just offer an incentive to play the game but also give newer players a chance to unlock skins that were originally introduced in Overwatch.

The Sprinter Tracer skin is the first free skin that has been made available. Follow these steps to unlock this Legendary skin for free:

Launch Overwatch 2 from the Blizzard Client. Head on to the in-game store and navigate to the Skin. The skin will be listed for 0 credits, so it can be obtained for free.

How to unlock Sprinter Tracer skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sprinter Tracer will be available in the store from June 21, 2023, to June 27, 2023. It has been confirmed that new items will be up for grabs every week on a rotational basis for a limited period of time.

Sprinter Tracer skin preview

Here is a preview of the Legendary Sprinter Tracer Skin:

A look at the Sprinter Tracer skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 team-based hero-shooter game. Building off the success of Overwatch, the game features intricate mechanics and strategies that newer players may have trouble mastering. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to access beginner-friendly guides and the latest Overwatch 2 news.

Poll : 0 votes