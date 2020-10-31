How to get pets in Among Us: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The game of lies and deceit between Impostors and Crewmates, Among Us, has turned the tables in 2020 and is one of the most popular titles in the world right now. With its much-appreciated theme of simplicity and lucidity, this game also offers certain features to players to enjoy it much more.

Among Us has an in-game store option, where players can buy various pets, skins, and hats. There are ten pets available, and this article provides a detailed guide for beginners to purchase pets of their choice from the Store section.

How to for beginners to get pets in Among Us

There are a variety of pets available in the game, including:

Bedcrab

SlugCrab

BrainSlug

UFO

Hamster

Alien Dog

Mini Crewmate

Mini Robot

Stickman (Male)

Stickman (Female)

To get or purchase a pet in this game, players can follow the steps below:

They can run Among Us on the preferred device.

After the menu appears with the default interface of Among Us, users need to look at the bottom of the screen.

Menu

There will be an option at the right-hand side under the FREEPLAY box displaying a '$' sign.

They have to tap on it.

Store

A pop-up dialog box will appear, displaying the 'Store' section of Among Us.

The 'PETS' section will appear on the first page, showing the different pets available.

They can choose the preferred pet.

They can now tap on the box beneath the dummy character with a pet, where the amount to be paid appears.

Payment option

The Google Play Payment box will pop-up on the screen, displaying options like 'Add credit or debit card,' 'Add Bhim UPI ID,' 'Add Netbanking', and 'Redeem Code.'

Gamers can choose the preferred payment option.

After the payment is successful, they need to restart Among Us, after which they can see their pets in the Customize section while in the in-game lobby.

They can tap on the Pet option in this menu and equip the purchased pet to play with it.

