How to get pets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Nintendo's fifth life simulation title. Players can perform daily activities as they would in real life, along with a couple of other activities and events that they can participate in.

However, the game misses one aspect of real life, wherein players cannot keep pets on their in-game island in New Horizons. This is one feature that players have often asked for from Nintendo, but the demand has remained unfulfilled.

However, Animal Crossing players are also famous for their admirable creativity, which they put to use for many different activities in the game. In a similar strain, New Horizons players have devised a method by which they can keep pets in their house in the game.

Animal Crossing players have come up with a method to keep pets in the game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received its final free major update in November 2021 with the 2.0 update. This update brought various features to the game, including the Custom Pro+ Editor.

The feature makes a wide variety of customization features available to players of the title, including umbrellas, flags, fans, and many other items.

Most players used these features in the game to add a variety of designs and themes to their island homes and main area. However, a bunch of players also decided to use the feature to add a variety of wildlife to their island. Naturally, players chose to use these features to create their very own pet houses and pets.

Twitter user @yamaji_maya took the New Horizons community by storm when they shared an easy hack to turn the umbrella in the game into a cat house.

They revealed that the umbrella could be made to pass off as a 3D cat house when placed at a certain angle. Players could add a cat figurine inside the "cat house" to make the feature more realistic.

Players can even choose from various designs to select the kind of cat they would like to keep as a pet inside their house. Furthermore, players can even choose from many different options for fish and turtles to keep as pets.

Earlier, Animal Crossing players had to resort to using dog plushies in the game as pets, but with the 2.0 update, players have access to newer avenues to create more realistic versions of pets in the game.

However, players must note that they must have a subscription to a Nintendo Online Membership to gain access to the vast variety of design codes and features that the game has to offer.

While it is true that players cannot get an all-round experience of having a pet using this feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they can still get access to some semblance of the experience of owning a pet with this customization offered in the game.

