How to get Pilgrim dogs in Rise of the Ronin

With the help of Pilgrim dogs in Rise of the Ronin, you can acquire rewards, which include Charms, Silver Coins, Armor, and more. However, obtaining these rewards necessitates engaging in various activities, typically involving investing in some in-game currencies.

Once players start petting the Pilgrim dogs in Rise of the Ronin, they can send them on pilgrimages, from which they will return with gifts after a certain period.

Therefore, it is crucial to understand the intricacies associated with Pilgrim dogs and how to interact with them. By grasping these aspects, players can effectively use them to their advantage.

For further insights into the activities related to petting Pilgrim dogs in Rise of the Ronin and maximizing their utility, follow the details provided below.

Where to find the Pilgrim dogs in Rise of the Ronin?

Longhouses in Rise of the Ronin (Image via YouTube/ Smitty-5432)

To obtain the Pilgrim dogs in Rise of the Ronin, you must progress through the main campaign until you reach the Follow Your Blade Twin mission. After reaching this point, you'll gain access to the Longhouse, which serves as a permanent hideout where you can rest, change your appearance, and engage in various activities.

Interact with the Pilgrim dogs in Rise of the Ronin (Image via YouTube/ Smitty-5432)

Other Longhouses become available as you progress through the campaign. Upon acquiring your first Longhouse, you'll encounter some cutscenes that introduce you to its features and provide a tutorial on its usage. Upon leaving the Longhouse, you'll encounter a Dog outside, specifically the Pilgrim dog.

Approach the Pilgrim Dog to trigger a cutscene that elaborates on the benefits of having Pilgrim Dogs. The cutscene demonstrates how you can utilize Pilgrim Dogs to send them with money to the Shrines, thereby earning rewards in return.

What are the advantages of Pilgrim dogs in Rise of the Ronin?

You will get three options from the Pilgrim Dogs (Image via YouTube/Smitty-5432)

Upon engaging with the Pilgrim Dog, a tutorial will promptly appear on the screen to assist you in utilizing their features. Each interaction with them will present a screen displaying available expenditure options.

These options are categorized into three tiers, each corresponding to different levels of rewards the Pilgrim Dog can bring to you. The greater the amount you invest, the more substantial the rewards you'll receive in return.

Here are the available options:

Plum: 500

Bamboo: 3000

Pine: 10000

You have the freedom to select any of these amounts. After that, just wait for some time at your Longhouse. This is a time-consuming process and after some time the Pilgrim Dog will return with your rewards. Upon interacting with the Dog, you'll receive rewards such as the Pilgrim Dog Charm Pouch, Polearm, and Ronin Gauntlets, among others.

The number and quality of rewards vary depending on the amount you've chosen to spend. While on the journey, you may also encounter other players' Pilgrim Dogs. By interacting with them, you'll earn Silver Coins and an additional reward.

Check out other articles:

5 beginner tips for Rise of the Ronin || How to reset your Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin