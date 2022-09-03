How to get Prime Cuts in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy can be a bit overwhelming, considering the large number of cooking ingredients that players can obtain.

There are so many recipes that require different resources. One that many players should prioritize is the Prime Cut.

Prime Cuts are rare meat that can be very difficult to come by. Players will be glad to know that they are available very early in Tower of Fantasy.

The Astra region is the best place to farm Prime Cuts in Tower of Fantasy

Players can hunt a variety of beasts to try and obtain Prime Cuts in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Hunting any wild beast with flesh can provide Prime Cuts to a player. Several human and mechanical enemies can be found on the map, so avoid them when trying to collect Prime Cuts.

Instead, find wild animals and hit them with a few attacks to eliminate them. Walk over to where they fell to see what resources were dropped. There's a chance it could be a Prime Cut or multiple.

The Astra region is the best place to search for Prime Cuts as there are many Wild Rabbits available. If players have to venture to Banges after completing the first chapter of Tower of Fantasy, they will also find the creatures there.

Here are some of the best locations to get Prime Cuts from Wild Rabbits:

Centered between the Astra river and the Rusty Belt point of interest

East of the Rusty Belt around the bottom of the mountain

Just a short distance north of the Spacerift that sits near the western base of the river in Astra

All around the Banges Farms point of interest

Upon approaching a White Rabbit, try to startle it so that it will run a bit. They are fast creatures, so players need to be prepared to keep up with their speed in a chase. The further an animal moves before being eliminated, the higher the chance that it will drop a Prime Cut.

White Rabbits aren't exceptionally tanky, so it will only take a couple of solid hits for them to fall. The chance for it to drop any Prime Cuts after being knocked down is still very low, however, even if it is chased a long distance

White Rabbits will respawn after a short while, allowing players to farm them in Tower of Fantasy. Retreating to a Spacerift or walking far away to another location will bring them back into the world for another shot at some Prime Cuts.

How to use Prime Cuts in Tower of Fantasy

Prime Cuts can be used as ingredients at a cooking station (Image via Perfect World)

Before being added to a cooking recipe, the various ingredients in Tower of Fantasy have specific effects when eaten outright.

The Prime Cut is one of only a few that players should never eat by itself. It does not give any health back to the player and only grants four Satiety Points.

It's not worth it, so players should look to include it in the following recipes at a cooking station:

Grilled Steak : Requires x1 Prime Cut. Regenerates 20 Satiety Points. Increases Volt Resistance by 15% plus 675 for 1,200 seconds.

: Requires x1 Prime Cut. Regenerates 20 Satiety Points. Increases Volt Resistance by 15% plus 675 for 1,200 seconds. Steak with Mushroom Sauce: Requires x1 Prime Cut and x3 Firecap. Regenerates 10 Satiety Points. Increases Flame Attack damage by 2% plus 150 for 1,200 seconds.

There's a chance that luck will be on the player's side, and they'll collect multiple Prime Cuts in Tower of Fantasy. Those can then be used to create meals that provide some incredible buffs in combat.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh