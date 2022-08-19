How to get Hearts of Summit in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy (ToF) has an overwhelming amount of materials that can be used to upgrade a range of things. Players can find items that help upgrade their abilities, armor, and other gear. Moreover, some of these materials can make the powerful weapons found in the game even stronger.

The last point is where the Hearts of Summit come into play. These items are necessary to augment some weapons, but they can be super hard to obtain. Moreover, players need might need to use Rockcore to get their hands on them.

Hearts of Summit in Tower of Fantasy can be obtained in these ways

Fusing together Rockcores is the best way to obtain Hearts of Summit in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

There are two main ways to acquire Hearts of Summit in Tower of Fantasy. Both require a bit of farming. One method sees players farm Rockcore, and the other sees them farm Behemoth enemies.

Here's how to get this rare upgrade item via Rockcore and Behemoth farming:

Using Rockcore to make the item

Open the Backpack menu and select Rockcore from the materials section.

Select the Fuse option.

Use four Rockcores to create one Heart of Summit.

Players can select as many multiples of four Rockcore as they want that are in the inventory to fuse them into extra Hearts of Summit rather than having to do it one at a time.

Many players aren't aware that fusing together four Rockcores will create a Heart of Summit. While that should be utilized as the main method, if a player is itching for a fight, taking down a Behemoth could provide the material.

Behemoth enemy farming

Behemoth enemies are the most common opponents that drop Hearts of Summit. One can be found to the very southern point of Banges, and another is on the eastern border of Banges to north of the Spacerift, just before the Crown region. The final one that drops Hearts of Summit is located at the southern point of the Crown region, right next to the Rose Garden point of interest.

Players can defeat them for a chance to get a Heart of Summit as a drop and can also fight them again after they have respawned.

How to farm Rockcore in Tower of Fantasy

The mighty Behemoths in Tower of Fantasy can drop a lot of materials (Image via Perfect World)

There are three ways to farm Rockcore in ToF. These methods can be repeated after a small cooldown, so spend a day engaging in them over and over again in the mid-game of Tower of Fantasy to find a lot of Rockcore:

Crystal Nodes : Crystal Nodes are all over the place. Players can break them with their weapon to harvest the nodes. Inside could be a Crystal, an Elemental shard variant like a Rockcore, or absolutely nothing at all. Players should smash every single one open for the best chance.

: Crystal Nodes are all over the place. Players can break them with their weapon to harvest the nodes. Inside could be a Crystal, an Elemental shard variant like a Rockcore, or absolutely nothing at all. Players should smash every single one open for the best chance. Elemental Nodes : Magcore, Firecore, and Icecore nodes are less abundant than Crystal Nods but can be found in areas that match their name. More often than not, the resource that drops will be in the Elemental category of the node, but there's a decent chance a plain Rockcore will be obtained from breaking them.

: Magcore, Firecore, and Icecore nodes are less abundant than Crystal Nods but can be found in areas that match their name. More often than not, the resource that drops will be in the Elemental category of the node, but there's a decent chance a plain Rockcore will be obtained from breaking them. Behemoths: That's right, Behemoths are a good way to obtain Rockcore as well. They not only have a rare chance at dropping Hearts of Summit but rather a good drop rate for Rockcore. Besting these monsters over and over again should ensure a stockpile of Rockcore.

It might take a while to reach the regions where Rockcore can be farmed, but once players are there, they should have no problem employing the methods mentioned above over and over again.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh