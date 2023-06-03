How to get Prime Icon Ruud Gullit in FIFA Mobile for free

Ruud Gullit is one of the best midfielders to have ever graced the football pitch, both in the real world and in FIFA Mobile. To celebrate his successful stint at AC Milan, EA Sports has introduced his 115 OVR Prime Icon card in the ongoing Team of The Season (TOTS) promo. With great stats for a midfielder, Gullit's Prime Icon card has already created a huge deal of buzz amongst excited football gamers. The card is highly sought after, and many have already obtained it and added it to their lineup.

Details about the new 115 OVR Ruud Gullit Prime Icon card in FIFA Mobile

EA Sports added Gullit's Prime Icon card and other TOTS Icons in FIFA Mobile as the main attractions of the fourth week in the TOTS Icons Chapter. The card was introduced on June 2, 2023, and will be one of the most coveted items in the title until June 9, 2023.

The title offered the following description of the icon:

"Ruud Gullit joined Milan in 1987 for a then world-record fee. He was a central figure in Milan's period of domination, helping them to three Serie A titles, two European Cups and several other titles. Gullit was named winner of the coveted Ballon d'Or in 1987 and was also the runner-up the following year. In total, he played 117 league matches for Milan, making it the longest spell at any club throughout his career."

Two daily missions offer TOTS Icon Tokens in the Icon Chapter. Here's a look at them:

Passing two on one (Skill Game): TOTS Icon Tokens x8

Play a match (after 45 minutes) against 60 OVR TOTS Prime Icons team - TOTS Icon Tokens x12

You can spend 50 TOTS Icon Tokens to open the Icon Pack, and you can get hold of Gullit's Prime Icon card for free if you get lucky.

The pack could also contain lucrative cards of icons like Laurent Blanc, Marco van Basten, Andrea Pirlo, and Roberto Carlos.

115 OVR Prime Icon Ruud Gullit card in FIFA Mobile: Stats to be reckoned with

Several improved stats make the 115 OVR Prime Icon Gullit card a great addition to FIFA Mobile. Here's a look at the best attributes of the card:

Long Passing - 160

Short Passing - 160

Vision - 160

Curve - 154

Reactions - 150

Long Shot - 149

Balance - 148

Crossing - 148

Shot Power - 148

Acceleration - 143

In addition, EA Sports has dedicated a Vision skill boost to the card, further amplifying its ability to pick out teammates and thread in the passes to destroy the opponent's defensive line.

Note: The attributes increase with different Skill Boost levels.

As mentioned earlier, the brand new 115 rated Prime Icon card of Ruud Gullit, with boosted stats compared to the former 111, 99, and 86 rated cards, has already become a chart-buster item in the market. FIFA Mobile players across the globe hope to add the icon to their main lineup for a better chance of winning H2H matches.

