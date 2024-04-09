The Prismatic Shards are valuable materials in Stardew Valley, playing a significant role in various aspects of gameplay. Donating a Prismatic Shard to the museum completes the mineral collection, and also serves as a key ingredient in crafting the Galaxy Sword which is the most powerful weapon. Additionally, Prismatic Shards unlock some other in-game items and interactions in the later stages of Stardew Valley like tailoring, fulfilling NPC requests, or exchanging for rare items.

However, finding these shards can be a challenge. The rarity of this item requires extensive grinding and potentially some luck. In this article, we will explore various methods for obtaining prismatic shards in Stardew Valley and their drop rates so you can have an easier time hunting for them.

Five ways to find Prismatic Shards in Stardew Valley

1) Mining mystic stones

Mining at deep levels has a chance to drop pragmatic shards. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Mining at deep levels of 100+ or exploring areas like the Skull Cavern and Quarry can help you encounter special rocks known as Mystic Stones. Breaking these Mystic Stones has a 25% chance of finding Prismatic Shard. This method provides one of the highest drop rates for acquiring this rare item.

However, the Mystic Stones themselves are rare and require extensive exploration and mining in these areas. So, stock up on resources and gear before tackling these locations. Even if you don’t find a shard, there is a high chance you will collect good materials and resources that can ease your exploration.

2) Searching Inside Iridium Nodes and Omni Geodes

These rocks can be found in Skull Cavern and the Quarry. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Iridium nodes have a 4% chance of containing these shards. You can find Iridium nodes deep within the Skull Cavern, the Quarry, and the Volcano Dungeon. It is better to routinely mine those locations for a chance of encountering a prismatic shard.

Another item that has a chance to drop Prismatic Shards is Omni Geodes. These stones have an even more abysmal chance of 0.04% of dropping a Prismatic Shard. It is very low but not zero. Collecting a lot of Omni Geodes and taking them to the Blacksmith can drop a Prismatic Shard on rare occasions. However, because of low drop rates, it is not recommended to go out of your way to mine these rocks.

3) Fishing for Prismatic Shards

Eat lucky food and buy Magnet Bait to increase your chances of finding a fishing treasure chest. (Image via ConcernedApe)

There is a minuscule chance of 0.014% of finding a Prismatic Shard from a Fishing Treasure Chest. To get maximum efficiency while fishing, it is recommended to buy Magnet bait from the fishing hut and combine it with Treasure Hunter tackle. You can also eat lucky food before throwing the bait. Stacking these items together will increase the chances of encountering fishing treasure chests.

Keep in mind that this method requires reaching fishing level 6 and demands significant time investment.

4) Monster drops

Some monsters have a very low chance of dropping a prismatic shard. (Image via ConcernedApe)

There's always a slight possibility that a Prismatic Shard awaits you as a reward after successful monster hunting. Several late-game monsters inside the mines and at Skull Cavern have a minor chance of 0.05% to 0.1% of dropping a Prismatic Shard when slain. These enemies include Serpents, Mummies, Shadow Brutes, and Shadow Shamans.

While the drop rate is exceptionally low, you can find a Prismatic Shard naturally while exploring deeper levels for Mystic Stones.

5) Fish Ponds for Prismatic Shards

Fishing ponds with Rainbow Trout fishes passively drop this shard. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Rainbow Trout Fish Ponds offer a unique although slow method of acquiring prismatic shards. With a well-maintained pond containing at least nine Rainbow Trout, there's a small 0.09% daily chance of a shard appearing.

The odds are still low but this method allows you to passively stack a few prismatic shards over time. It is especially good for players who do not have good enough gear to mine at deeper levels or encounter difficult monsters.

