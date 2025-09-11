The Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042 is a rare weapon. It is an automatic rifle equipped with a thermal vision scope and an additional burst fire mode. To access its location in the game, you will need to complete a series of tasks. You will then be granted access to the room where it can be picked up.
Here is how to get the Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042.
Steps to obtain the Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042
Collect a secret keycard
A secret keycard can be found on the Battle of the Bulge map in Battlefield 2042. Here is how to get it:
- Create a portal server on the Battle of the Bulge map and set it to nighttime.
- After spawning, head over to the D1 objective and locate the two angel statues.
- Shoot both the wings of the angel on the right.
- Shoot the head of the angel on the left.
- Throw a dynamite at the angel on the right and detonate it.
- Head over to the graveyard just before the E1 objective.
- Shoot off the head of the angel statue that can be seen at the center of the graveyard inside a ring of fire.
- Approach the statue and hold the interact button to get the keycard.
Unlock and equip a phantom skin
As the second step towards obtaining the Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042, unlock any phantom skin.
If you do not equip a phantom skin, you will be instantly killed in the laser room that you encounter later on.
Enter codes on a secret keypad
A secret keypad can be found on the Iwo Jima Conquest map. It is located below the C1 objective, just below the stairs near the large door.
Here are the four codes that you will need to enter:
- 250146
- 613251
- 515176
- 441806
Locate the Prototype Gun in the secret room
After entering the four codes, head over to the A1 objective. Go through the red tunnel and go up the rope until you reach a door labeled ‘47.’ Move through this door if you have entered the codes correctly.
Now, follow these simple steps to find the Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042:
- Enter the elevator and go prone.
- Head down to the lower level.
- Turn left and open the door using the keycard acquired earlier.
- Go through the laser room and open the door on the far end (you will be killed here if you do not have a phantom skin equipped).
- Enter the next room, and you will find the Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042 enclosed in a glass case.
- All you have to do now is break the glass case and take the weapon.
Battlefield 2042 is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5|4, and Xbox Series X|S and One.
