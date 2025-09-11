The Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042 is a rare weapon. It is an automatic rifle equipped with a thermal vision scope and an additional burst fire mode. To access its location in the game, you will need to complete a series of tasks. You will then be granted access to the room where it can be picked up.

Ad

Here is how to get the Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042.

Also read: Is Battlefield 2042 good right now? (September 2025)

Steps to obtain the Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042

Collect a secret keycard

Angel statue near E1 objective (Image via EA/YT@jackfrags)

A secret keycard can be found on the Battle of the Bulge map in Battlefield 2042. Here is how to get it:

Ad

Trending

Create a portal server on the Battle of the Bulge map and set it to nighttime .

and set it to . After spawning, head over to the D1 objective and locate the two angel statues .

and locate the . Shoot both the wings of the angel on the right .

. Shoot the head of the angel on the left .

. Throw a dynamite at the angel on the right and detonate it.

and detonate it. Head over to the graveyard just before the E1 objective .

just before the . Shoot off the head of the angel statue that can be seen at the center of the graveyard inside a ring of fire.

that can be seen at the center of the graveyard inside a ring of fire. Approach the statue and hold the interact button to get the keycard.

Ad

Unlock and equip a phantom skin

Phantom skin (Image via EA/YT@jackfrags)

As the second step towards obtaining the Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042, unlock any phantom skin.

Ad

If you do not equip a phantom skin, you will be instantly killed in the laser room that you encounter later on.

Enter codes on a secret keypad

The secret keypad location (Image via EA/YT@jackfrags)

A secret keypad can be found on the Iwo Jima Conquest map. It is located below the C1 objective, just below the stairs near the large door.

Ad

Here are the four codes that you will need to enter:

250146

613251

515176

441806

Check out: Battlefield 2042 9.2.0 patch notes: New map, weapons, free Battlepass, and more

Locate the Prototype Gun in the secret room

The laser room (Image via EA/YT@jackfrags)

After entering the four codes, head over to the A1 objective. Go through the red tunnel and go up the rope until you reach a door labeled ‘47.’ Move through this door if you have entered the codes correctly.

Ad

Now, follow these simple steps to find the Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042:

Enter the elevator and go prone .

and . Head down to the lower level .

. Turn left and open the door using the keycard acquired earlier.

using the keycard acquired earlier. Go through the laser room and open the door on the far end (you will be killed here if you do not have a phantom skin equipped).

and open the door on the far end (you will be killed here if you do not have a phantom skin equipped). Enter the next room, and you will find the Protopype Gun in Battlefield 2042 enclosed in a glass case.

All you have to do now is break the glass case and take the weapon.

Ad

Battlefield 2042 is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5|4, and Xbox Series X|S and One.

Read more: Battlefield 2042 is 95% off on Steam ahead of BF6 release

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.