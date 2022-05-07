×
How to get the Raptor Talons in Elden Ring

Sage&#039;s Cave houses plenty of secrets in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)
Sage's Cave houses plenty of secrets in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)
Brandon Moore
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified May 07, 2022 09:18 PM IST
The Raptor Talons is a Claw weapon in Elden Ring that scales primarily with Strength and Dexterity stats.

This Claw melee weapon deals solid physical damage and comes with the ability to cause blood loss build-up. That will eventually make enemies bleed out if enough hits have landed from the Raptor Talons.

For anyone who wants to get up close and personal with this sharp and dangerous weapon, they need to head to Sage's Cave. Sage's Cave is located in the Altus Plateau region.

Where to obtain the Raptor Talons in Elden Ring

A look at the entrance to Sage's Cave in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Raptor Talons are the signature weapon of the Ravenmount Assassins. They allow the user to strike with the ferociosness of the many birds of prey found throughout the Lands Between.

To join in on the fun of slicing and dicing the opposition with the Raptor Talons, the Tarnished will need to head to Sage's Cave. Here is how to get there and how to find the Claw within:

  • Collect the two halves of the Dectus Medallion
  • Use the complete Medallion to fire up the Grand Lift of Dectus
  • Take the lift to reach the Altus Plateau region
  • Head west and stick to the border of Mt. Gelmir
  • Go to the lake that becomes visible once players reach an area filled with hearses
  • Follow the cliffside by the lake to find Sage's Cave
  • Go into Sage's Cave and travel to the larger area with the campfire and the corpse
  • Continue from there down the tunnel and take the side path
  • It leads to a chamber with a wooden platform and some chests
  • Open up the chest on the right to find the Raptor Talons

As Elden Ring players fight through Sage's Cave, they will come across Skeletal Bandits and if they look to complete the dungeon, they'll find themselves up against a Black Knife Assassin and Necromancer Garris.

Just be prepared to take on those enemies and grab the Raptor Talons. Once the weapon is obtained, players will have access to one of the deadliest and fastest weapons in the game.

Here is where players will grab the Raptor Talons (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

It comes with the Quickstep skill that sees the user rapidly circle around an enemy in order to get better positioning and allow an attack from behind. This is useful for speedier builds.

The Raptor Talons can be infused with other Ashes of War, as well as receive buffs from Magic and Consumables. It can also be upgraded with the various Smithing Stones acquired across the Lands Between.

Finding it in Sage's Cave is the easy part. Getting to Altus Plateau happens later on in Elden Ring, but this brutal Claw weapon is well worth the wait for those who want to find it.

Edited by Saman

