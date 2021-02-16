How to get Red Grass in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite YouTubers have made the red grass effect quite popular recently. It is a premier pro filter and not an actual setting in Fortnite.
Fortnite is unlikely to change color anytime soon. This is simply a tool that YouTubers use to come up with fancy effects.
Steps to get Red Grass in Fortnite Season 5
Here are the steps to get the grass red in Fortnite recordings:
- Record a Fortnite video
- Take the recording into Adobe Premier
- Go to effects
- If players cannot find it, go to "Window" at the top menu
- Make sure "Effects" is check marked
- In effects, search "Change To Color"
- Drag the "Change To Color" effect onto the clip
- Another way is to use an adjustment layer
- At the bottom left, in the project window, click "New Item"
- Click "Adjustment Layer" then click "Okay"
- Drag Adjustment Layer to the layer above the video clip
- Drag the "Change To Color" effect onto the Adjustment Layer
- Now the effect can be adjusted as much as a player likes instead of being dependant on the clip
- Click the clip or adjustment layer
- In effects controls, go to the new "Change To Color" menu
- Click the eyedropper next to "From"
- Click on the color that needs to be changed
- Change hue to 40%
- The "Change" setting should be set to hue on default, if not, change it now
If this is done correctly, the video should now turn all green areas to red. Mess with these settings to get more fantastical versions. Add another "Change To Color" to a new adjustment layer to add more color changes on top of the current one.
Fortnite YouTubers often use this effect to make it seem like they've found a new glitch in the game
Published 16 Feb 2021, 19:44 IST