How to get Red Grass in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite YouTubers have made the red grass effect quite popular recently. It is a premier pro filter and not an actual setting in Fortnite.

Fortnite is unlikely to change color anytime soon. This is simply a tool that YouTubers use to come up with fancy effects.

I use Adobe Premier and After Effects, part of Creative Cloud. Highly recommend it as all the suite (photoshop, audition and the encoder included) work well together. Paid for by my work, but costs about £40 a month - though they do frequent offers — Anthony Maxwell (@WellMax81) February 8, 2021

Steps to get Red Grass in Fortnite Season 5

Here are the steps to get the grass red in Fortnite recordings:

Record a Fortnite video Take the recording into Adobe Premier Go to effects If players cannot find it, go to "Window" at the top menu Make sure "Effects" is check marked In effects, search "Change To Color" Drag the "Change To Color" effect onto the clip Another way is to use an adjustment layer At the bottom left, in the project window, click "New Item" Click "Adjustment Layer" then click "Okay" Drag Adjustment Layer to the layer above the video clip Drag the "Change To Color" effect onto the Adjustment Layer Now the effect can be adjusted as much as a player likes instead of being dependant on the clip Click the clip or adjustment layer In effects controls, go to the new "Change To Color" menu Click the eyedropper next to "From" Click on the color that needs to be changed Change hue to 40% The "Change" setting should be set to hue on default, if not, change it now

Related: Fortnite: How to get a stretched resolution in Chapter 2 Season 5

Advertisement

If this is done correctly, the video should now turn all green areas to red. Mess with these settings to get more fantastical versions. Add another "Change To Color" to a new adjustment layer to add more color changes on top of the current one.

Fortnite YouTubers often use this effect to make it seem like they've found a new glitch in the game

Related: Fortnite teases the return of Lucky Landing in a new loading screen after the 15.40 update

Really glad you enjoyed it, makes it all worth it! I used Adobe Illustrator, After Effects and Premier Pro, but mostly AE. I taught myself but am currently developing a free YouTube turtorial series to help other researchers get involved/learn from my mistakes if your interested? — Tom Ovenden (@WoodEcology) February 9, 2021

Related: Fortnite Season 5 update introduces two new portals - Kepler and Skirmish; 2 new hunters to arrive soon

Related: Where to find the Flintlock Pistol in Fortnite Season 5 after the update