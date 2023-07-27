How to get Retro Stars Rivaldo for free in FIFA Mobile

Following EA Sports' recent announcement on FIFA Mobile's social media handles, the developers have introduced the Retro Stars promo in the game. This has already created a great deal of excitement amongst FIFA enthusiasts and is expected to match the massive success of the recently concluded Centurions and Hall of Legends promos.

The new promo has brought in new events, a new Retro Stars Pass, and plenty of other additions to keep players hooked on FIFA Mobile. While several rewards are up for grabs, the craze for the 115 OVR ST card of the Brazilian legend Rivaldo is unmatched.

FIFA Mobile players can easily obtain Retro Stars Rivaldo card after completing easy challenges

A total of five columns (each containing eight challenges) are available in the Rewards section of the Retro Stars event. Players who complete all the challenges of the five columns (40 in total) will be able to get their hands on the 115 OVR ST - Rivaldo card.

Obtaining the card can help gamers build a stronger lineup, which will eventually help them win more matches in Division Rivals mode (Head to Head, VS Attack, and Manager Mode).

Here's a look at the different challenges available in the five columns of the Rewards section:

Challenge 1: Requires 20 Retro Points - Skill Boost x20

Challenge 2: Requires 20 Retro Points - FIFA Coins x1,000,000

Challenge 3: Requires 20 Retro Points - Training Transfer Items x200

Challenge 4: Requires 80 Retro Points - 106+ OVR Retro Stars or Icons Player

Challenge 5: Requires 20 Retro Points - Rank Item I x2

Challenge 6: Requires 20 Retro Points - FIFA Coins 300,000 - 3,100,000

Challenge 7: Requires 20 Retro Points - Training Transfer Items x200

Challenge 8: Requires 100 Retro Points - Gems x500

However, they must remember that different columns will unlock at different dates. While Column A and B are already unlocked, Column C, D, and E will unlock after seven, 14, and 21 days, respectively. While FIFA Mobile players will have to wait before getting their hands on the Retro Stars Rivaldo card for free, it will definitely be worth it.

Moreover, FIFA Mobile users can also obtain other stunning 110 OVR or higher-rated Retro Stars or Icons cards in the Reward Path, in the process of unlocking Rivaldo's card. Here's an overview of the different rewards in Reward Path:

Complete all challenges of Column A and B - 110 OVR Retro Stars or Icons card

Complete all challenges of Column A, B, and C - 111 OVR Retro Stars or Icons card

Complete all challenges of Column A, B, C, and D - 112 OVR Retro Stars or Icons card

Complete all challenges of Column A, B, C, D, and E - 113 OVR Retro Stars or Icons card

Those who miss out on completing the challenges in a certain week can complete the Catch Up Bonus Week 2, 3, and 4 missions to get hold of 300 Retro Points from each week.