How to get Revitalized Energy Body in Tower of Fantasy

Revitalized Energy Body (REB) is one of the many currencies players can obtain in Tower of Fantasy (ToF). Players will want to get their hands on this oddly named currency so they can spend it during Executor Training. This event-exclusive payment item is hard to come by, however.

Tower of Fantasy players will have to battle some of the toughest world bosses in the game to get Revitalized Energy Body.

Obtain Revitalized Energy Body in Tower of Fantasy by defeating world bosses

A promotional image for the Executor Training event in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

There are four world bosses available during the Executor Training event. Players can find Robarg, Frost Bot, Apophis, and Lady Lucia spread across the ToF map at any given time. They are marked, so gamers just have to follow the icon that leads to them.

Each boss has their own unique set of skills, but players should have no problem defeating them while in a group. They should work together with others and use an all-out assault to drop the bosses.

When one boss is defeated, players can access the chest that they were guarding, inside which is Revitalized Body Energy. Gamers can only collect a maximum of 1000 of this currency each day during the Executor Training event.

A new set of 1000 RBE can be earned when the game goes through its daily reset. This will also see the bosses return to their original positions, so players can fight them repeatedly until the limit is reached.

It is important to note that Revitalized Body Energy isn't a shared reward. Everyone in a group will get the same amount of RBE for defeating a boss. It isn't divided but is rather a static number.

How to use Revitalized Energy Body in Tower of Fantasy

Revitalized Energy Body is used in the special Themed Event tab. While playing Tower of Fantasy, users need to select the icon in the top-right corner that resembles a wrapped present to reach the Rewards page.

The Themed Event tab can be found at the bottom of the Rewards page. It will show players what bosses they need to beat to obtain the currency and gives a list of what can be purchased. This is also the screen where they will spend their Revitalized Energy Body on event-themed items. There is a limit on how many of each item can be bought, which can be seen above the Purchase button.

Players have the chance to get their hands on a Red Nucleus, Colossus Arms, a Joint Supply Chip, Weapon Augmentation Boxes, Weapon Baterries, a Matrix Data Pack, Gold, and more during the Executioner Training event.

The Colossus Arms may be the best reward to get. It costs 2000 Revitalized Energy Body. Typically, this SSR weapon takes a long, secret quest to obtain. During Executor Training, however, players can forgo that quest and obtain the Colossus Arms by simply pressing the Purchase button.

