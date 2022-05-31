How to get rid of flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are quite a few features that make Animal Crossing: New Horizons very attractive to its players. Island decoration items are one of the pioneering features in this regard, and flowers are one of the most common items that players use to decorate their New Horizons islands.

Players spend a lot of time breeding flowers on their island to make it appear extremely aesthetic. However, the flowers go out of control at times and seem to take over entire islands, making them appear very cluttered. In such cases, players want to get rid of the flowers, whether it is by selling them or simply dumping them in the trash.

Ways to get rid of flowers on Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands

The Animal Crossing community is frequently tormented with the question of how they can get rid of flowers from their islands quickly.

One of the prime reasons for this is that flowers have a very high spawn rate in New Horizons, meaning that by the time players can dispose of a bunch of flowers in the game, other flowers will have respawned in their place instead. Hence, players turned to the community to ask for help in this regard.

Many Animal Crossing players have suggested carrying a waste bin or garbage can with them when they pick flowers to dispose of them. By doing so, players can collect all of the flowers in one go and then dispose of them together to prevent them from respawning.

However, players must bear in mind that they can only do this if they have no intention of storing or selling the flowers they have picked since once they have been put in the garbage can, the flowers will be lost forever.

Players must use a shovel to pick up these flowers. However, if they are trying to clear a large land area using this method, players should make sure they have a bunch of shovels at their disposal since shovels can break if used to pick up too many flowers at once.

Furthermore, apart from disposing of the flowers, players can pick them up and store them for later use or even sell them at Nook's Cranny and make a few Bells.

However, there are a few ways players can prevent flowers from respawning while trying to redesign their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands. One of the primary ways players do this is by replanting flowers on the beach since flowers cannot breed and spawn on the beach.

This way, they can keep the flowers on the beach while redesigning the rest of the island and then pick the flowers again and replace them wherever they see fit. This saves players the trouble of either picking more flowers to get rid of them or planting new flowers afresh wherever they want to grow them.

This is especially done when players want to preserve rare flowers on their island. Getting rid of flowers in New Horizons is not a very difficult task. However, it is highly tedious if players do not know the correct process in which they can get rid of flowers efficiently in the Nintendo life-simulation title.

