How to get Ruby’s Spite in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is bursting at the seams with weapons. Some are laughably weak, while others are game-changers.

Ruby’s Spite in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a game-changer. It’s a legendary pistol that slowly fires three projectiles at once. That doesn’t sound great, but when an enemy is killed, its fire rate doubles, and the projectiles hone in on enemies.

Getting Ruby’s Spite in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a test of patience. It’s a world drop, meaning any loot source — enemies, chests, Lucky Dice, minibosses, bosses, and so on — has the chance to drop the pistol. Thankfully, there are a few easy farming methods to obtain it.

Two ways to obtain Ruby’s Spite in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

1) Farm the Ancient Obelisk event in Weepwild Dankness

Like in previous Borderlands titles, there are quick and easy farming spots in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. A popular one involving Ruby’s Spite, and many others, is located in Weepwild Dankness. It involves defeating the miniboss Monstrous Shroom repeatedly until the legendary weapon drops.

It is recommended to wait until you are at max level before doing this. You should also equip any gear that improves Loot Luck. Provided you are max level and have decent gear, here’s how the farming spot works:

Step 1 : Travel to Busted-Ass Ruins in Weepwild Dankness.

: Travel to Busted-Ass Ruins in Weepwild Dankness. Step 2 : Head to the Ancient Obelisk. It’s northwest of the Busted-Ass Ruins, at the northernmost tip of the map.

: Head to the Ancient Obelisk. It’s northwest of the Busted-Ass Ruins, at the northernmost tip of the map. Step 3: Activate the obelisk and defeat the waves of mushroom enemies until the Monstrous Shroom spawns.

2) Farm the Chaos Chamber event

An alternative method of getting Ruby’s Spite is participating in the Chaos Chamber. This will take slightly longer, but it is still a very short event.

On the plus side, crystals earned during the event can be spent on item-specific chests. For example, one can choose to open a pistol-specific chest because Ruby’s Spite is a pistol.

Sure, you’d also have an equal chance of getting just about every other legendary pistol in the game, but at least it minimizes the loot table to just pistols.

And since Chaos Chambers can be started one after another, you can spend an hour or so every day trying to get Ruby’s Spite.

In addition to running Chaos Chambers, increase Loot Luck. Find all the Golden Dice, complete the Luck Shrine, wear items that have Loot Luck stats, and most importantly, increase your Chaos Levels.

They unlock after the main story is completed and Chaos Mode is enabled. There are 20 Chaos Levels, each level gradually improving your Loot Luck.

It may take a few hours or a week to get Ruby’s Spite in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The best method is what works for you, though out of the two listed here, the Chaos Chamber is your best bet.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh