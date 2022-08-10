How to get the Safari Crocolossus Backpack in Fallout 76

The Safari Crocolossus is a backpack mod plan that players can obtain in Fallout 76. Backpacks are an essential part of the game as they help players carry more resources, ammunition, and items to help them on their journey. The Safari Crocolossus is one of the more campy but useful backpack mods.

Those hoping to get their hands on the plan and craft this cute and cuddly backpack skin will need to take part in a seasonal Treasure Hunter event.

How to obtain the Safari Crocolossus backpack plan in Fallout 76

This is one modded variant of the Safari Crocolossus backpack in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

The Safari Crocolossus is a rare item due to its seasonal nature and the fact that it dropping isn't guaranteed during the Treasure Hunter event. Players have to participate in the Treasure Hunter event and open up mole miner pails for a chance to get it.

Defeating mole miners drops the mole miner pails, and they come in a variety of tiers. The higher the tier, the more rare the item or plan obtained from the pail. This is all about grinding, patience, and a little bit of luck, as any rarity can drop the skin.

If a Fallout 76 player does obtain the Safari Crocolossus backpack plan from a mole miner pail, they can head to any armor workbench in the game, choose to craft it and the backpack skin will be available to use.

What is a Treasure Hunter event in Fallout 76?

Taking out these mole miners will drop pails that contain rewards (Image via Bethesda)

A Treasure Hunter event, also known as The Hunt for the Treasure Hunter, is a series of limited-time community events. Every so often, Bethesda decides to run a Treasure Hunter event.

Mole miners will appear on the map, not just in their own spawns but in many locations where regular enemies spawn. Players are tasked with hunting down the mole miners and killing them.

Once they are defeated, the mole miner pail will drop, and players can open them to find a reward. The pails can be Dusty, Regular, or Ornate, with the Ornate being the highest tier with the best items.

Empty pails can also be purchased from Vendor bots. These can be used with other resources to craft different mole miner pails so players can open more during the Treasure Hunter event.

This happens pretty frequently, so players should be on the lookout for the in-game announcement that the mole miners are back. Here are all of the dates for the Treasure Hunter event so far in Fallout 76:

May 21, 2020 - May 27, 2020

October 15, 2020 - October 19, 2020

November 5, 2020 - November 9, 2020

November 24, 2020 - November 30, 2020

February 11, 2021 - February 15, 2021

March 25, 2021 - March 29, 2021

May 6, 2021 - May 10, 2021

May 27, 2021 - June 1, 2021

July 15, 2021 - July 19, 2021

September 16, 2021 - September 20, 2021

January 13, 2022 - January 17, 2022

March 24, 2022 - March 28, 2022

June 2, 2022 - June 6, 2022

July 28, 2022 - August 1, 2022

These days, Treasure Hunter events take place every few months. However, they only last a handful of days. Make sure to dive in and open those mole miner pails for a chance at the Safari Crocolossus backpack.

