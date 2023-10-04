How to get the Satori Katana in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The famed Satori Katana in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 is an extremely strong weapon that works well with Samurai builds. While the game's best Katana is the Errata, the Satori is still a powerful enough choice for those who want to focus on a melee playstyle.

As with every iconic weapon, players can own only one copy of the Satori Katana in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. Here's how players can get this weapon in the game.

Satori Katana Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 location

Despite the Satori's legendary status, it can be seen in two instances. The second instance will only be triggered if you miss out on the weapon for the first time. So, where do you come across this Katana in the game?

Where to find the Satori in Cyberpunk 2077?

The first time you come across the Satori Katana in Cyberpunk 2077 will be during the heist at Konpeki Plaza. After you've collected the Relic from the Arasaka penthouse, you will have to hide here.

After witnessing Yorinobu murder Saburo, you'll have the option to head to the AV landing pad on the building's roof. This objective will be optional; you must complete it if you want the Satori.

Make your way to the landing pad and kill the two guards here. After that, all you need to do is head into the AV and collect the Katana.

Can you get the Satori in the Phantom Liberty DLC?

If you own the Phantom Liberty DLC, you can acquire the Satori, provided you've missed it the first time. To get this weapon, you must go to the Ruined Arena, wherein there should be a Black Market vendor. If you couldn't collect the Satori from the AV during the Konpeki Plaza heist, you can purchase it from the vendor at quite a steep price.

Satori Katana console command Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

If you've missed the Katana the first time and don't want to purchase it from the vendor, you can still get it via console commands. However, this process is technically cheating, so if you want to enjoy a clean playthrough, it isn't advised. If you still want to go ahead with it, here's what you need to do:

Press the "~" key to bring up the console.

Enter the command Game.AddToInventory("Items.Preset_Katana_Saburo",1).

These steps should add the item to your inventory. However, you may have to enable the developer console to begin with.