How to get Seabreeze Gachapon Coins in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is filled with special currencies that can be spent during the different themed events that take place in the game.

One of the currencies currently available is the Seabreeze Gachapon Coin. These coins are being used as part of the summer event that is active in Tower of Fantasy right now.

The Summer Seabreeze event provides players with a Gacha machine. This capsule machine spits out rewards and can only be activated using Seabreeze Gachapon Coins purchased with Dark Crystals.

How to acquire Seabreeze Gachapon Coins in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy does a good job explaining where items can be obtained and used (Image via Perfect World)

Players will instantly receive five Seabreeze Gachapon Coins the first time they log in to Tower of Fantasy during the Summer Seabreeze event. The rest of the coins won't come for free.

The coins will need to be purchased, but they will not cost players any real money like some other currencies and items in ToF. Instead, it will require them to spend Dark Crystals.

While Dark Crystals can be purchased outright with real money, they can be obtained completely for free by performing various actions in the game. Here are all the ways to get some Dark Crystals:

Achievements

Chronicles

Missions

Story

These are all categories that are viewable in the Terminal menu. Players can select each one individually to see the different challenges they are able to complete.

Scrolling through them will help determine which ones provide Dark Crystals upon completion. Players should focus on these to gather the currency as quickly as possible to spend on Seabreeze Gachapon Coins.

These coins are a valuable commodity during their exclusive event. This requires players to spend quite a few Dark Crystals to obtain them. Players can spend 100 Dark Crystals per Seabreeze Gachapon Coin on the Summer Seabreeze-themed event page.

How to use Seabreeze Gachapon Coins in Tower of Fantasy

A look at the Summer Seabreeze capsule machine (Image via Perfect World)

These coins will appear in the inventory menu rather than the regular currency menu. Players can see how many they have at any given time and then move to the Rewards tab to spend them.

The Rewards menu can be accessed by selecting the gift icon in the top right corner of the screen. Summer Seabreeze is an option at the bottom of the Rewards menu that brings up the capsule machine.

Players will see the various rewards available to the left of the capsule machine. Underneath the machine itself are two options. Tower of Fantasy allows players to use either one or ten coins at a time.

A randomized reward from the list will be given when a Seabreeze Gachapon Coin is placed in the capsule machine. It is more than likely that players will receive a Weapon Battery or Relic Shard based on the odds.

There is only a .12% chance that one of the event cosmetics will be dispensed when the Seabreeze Gachapon device is activated. These are very low odds for such hard-to-earn currencies.

