How to get secret Genshin Impact achievement "If Not Us, Then Who?"

Genshin Impact's new area, The Chasm, is unbelievably vast, with many secrets in every corner of the new location. A few items that may seem irrelevant to players might give them rewards such as hidden achievements and Primogems. This is the case with the Fatui Action Log.

There are four Fatui Action Logs in Genshin Impact's underground mine, and players can gain a secret achievement of 'If Not Us, Then Who?' after reading all four logs. This article will show the location of each Fatui Action Log in The Chasm.

How to complete the achievement of "If Not Us, Then Who?" in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can obtain the hidden achievement of 'If Not Us, Then Who?' by reading four parts of the Fatui Action Log. All logs are located in the underground mine of The Chasm, so players need to make sure they have unlocked the entire area by completing the chain quest 'The Chasm Delvers.'

1) Fatui Action Log: Part I

Fatui Action Log: Part I (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Main Mining Area's south waypoint and head southwest to the Fatui camp. Players may remember this camp during the World Quest 'A Company Vanishing Into the Deep.'

The Fatui Action Log: Part I can be seen on top of a crate to the left side of the camp. Players should make sure that they interact and read the log before heading to the next location, or they won't complete the requirements to gain this achievement.

2) Fatui Action Log: Part II

Fatui Action Log: Part II (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Stony Hall's northeast waypoint and glide southwest into a collapsed ruin. The landmark here could be a Pyro Abyss Mage lingering around the area. Genshin Impact players can walk to the right side of the Abyss Mage to find the second log on top of the box.

To ensure the active character's safety, gamers might want to remove the Dark Mud using the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget and defeat the Pyro Abyss Mage first.

3) Fatui Action Log: Part III

Fatui Action Log: Part III (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Fatui Action Log is located south of the Underground Waterway in the underground mine. Genshin Impact players can teleport to the only waypoint in the said area and head southwest into the collapsed building.

Players must head further under the broken building to find a Time-Trial Challenge. Travelers can find a cooking stove in front of it, and the third Fatui Log is right beside the stove.

4) Fatui Action Log: Part IV

Fatui Action Log: Part IV (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must now teleport to The Glowing Narrows' waypoint and head west into the tunnel. Following the path into a giant gateway will lead them to a small blue camp. The last Fatui Action Log is on top of the stack of books.

Once players have read all of the Fatui Action Logs in the underground mine, they will automatically gain the hidden achievement "If Not Us, Then Who?" in Genshin Impact and five Primogems as a reward.

Edited by Danyal Arabi