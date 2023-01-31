How to get Security Clearance Level 2 in Dead Space Remake 

In the highly anticipated remake of "Dead Space," players are introduced to a new game mechanic - Security Clearance Levels. These levels determine which doors and containers can be opened, with some essential to the story's progression and others offering optional resources, weapons, and upgrades.

At the beginning of the game, it can be confusing as to how to obtain these Security Clearance Levels. Don't worry because we've got you covered! Here's everything you need to know about Security Clearance Levels in "Dead Space."

Getting through Security Clearance Levels in Dead Space

You will not miss out on any Security Clearance Levels in the Dead Space Remake as they are tied to the story progression. You will obtain these levels as you move forward in the game.

While it can be frustrating to come across locked doors and containers that require a higher Clearance Level, it's important to note that you will almost always return to an area. You don't have to backtrack to access these locked doors.

There are some exceptions, however. If you have explored all of an area but still have one or two Security Clearance Level doors that are yet to be opened, it may be worth going back in between story beats to unlock them.

Security Clearance Level 2 location in Dead Space

Getting Security Clearance Level 2 is a straightforward process in the story. It's virtually impossible to miss if you're playing through the game's narrative. In Chapter 4, as Isaac disembarks from the tram to reach the bridge, he receives a call from Hammond and Daniels. The two engage in a heated argument, but Isaac intervenes, pointing out that they need to work together to survive.

Upon ending the call, head towards the captain's nest and navigate to the main atrium. You will witness a cutscene showing further deterioration of the Ishimura. Search the area for supplies before proceeding to the far side of the room, where the elevator to the captain's nest and escape pods is located.

Once you reach the bottom of the elevator, go through the door in front of you, and you'll be greeted with a cut scene, where Hammond updates you on your next steps and upgrades your security clearance to Level 2. From there, you can now access any security level 1 or 2 doors/containers in the game.

To Conclude

Once players have upgraded their Security Clearance, they can revisit previous areas to access locked containers and doors. These rooms contain valuable resources and credits that can aid players in their journey. The story will often take players back to these areas, but there are a few exceptions where backtracking may be necessary.

For those seeking Master Override access, they must complete the "You are Not Authorized" side quest.

That's all you need to know on where to get Security Clearance Level 2 in Chapter 4 of Dead Space. If you like this guide, check out other guides and updates on the Dead Space Remake.

