How to get the Sharklescent in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Sharklescent is a unique ring that players can obtain in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Rings are useful items in this Borderlands spin-off that can grant special skills or increase certain attributes. When it comes to the Sharklescent ring, players can expect a four-stat boost.

For players to get their hands on this unique ring, they will need to finish the Raiders of the Lost Shark side quest. This quest becomes available after completing the Emotion of the Ocean mission in Brighthoof.

How to obtain the Sharklescent ring in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Talk to Joyful Roy to start the quest toward obtaining the Sharklescent in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Emotion of the Ocean sees Torgue fire a barrage of magical missiles into the ocean. This causes an explosion that creates a new area in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands known as Wargtooth Shallows.

Players can enter Wargtooth Shallows and locate Joyful Roy in the westernmost part of the Overworld. Joyful Roy will provide players with the Raiders of the Lost Shark quest, an homage to the Indian Jones movie with a similar name.

Completing Raiders of the Lost Shark will grant players the Sharklescent unique ring. At that point, they can check their inventory to wear it and see what stats received a boost.

How to complete Raiders of the Lost Shark

Either give Joyful Roy the pearls or place them in the basin to trigger a miniboss battle (Image via Gearbox Software)

Raiders of the Lost Shark is a side quest, so it is missable if players are simply sticking to the main story of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, the quest is worth it for them to go out of their way and take on this mission to receive the Sharklescent.

Try to be around level 20 or even higher before starting this quest, then head to Wargtooth Shallows to find Joyful Roy. Talk to him to commence Raiders of the Lost Shark and begin the hunt for the Sharklescent unique ring.

Follow the path to the left of Joyful Roy

Fight alongside him and his crewmates while searching the wreckage of the Carole Ann

Open the chest near the ledge to find a pearl

Below that chest is another on a wooden platform with the second pearl

Take the path past the anchor to find a broken piece of a ship

Enter the broken ship, open the chest, and collect the third pearl

From there, continue along the path into the ship and head to the upper deck

Open the chest to get the fourth pearl for the quest

Return to Joyful Roy after collecting all four pearls from the Carole Ann's wreckage

A choice needs to be made

Players can give the pearls to Joyful Roy causing Chumberlee to come to life

Chumberlee needs to be killed in a miniboss battle and Joyful Roy will give the ring as a reward

The second choice is to give the pearls to Chumberlee instead of Joyful Roy

Place them in the basin near her idol and Joyful Roy will attack

Kill Joyful Roy and Chumberlee will provide twice as much loot than if she were killed, along with the Sharklescent unique ring

This is a pretty simple side quest in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Players can finish it rather quickly with the knowledge of where all four pearls can be located, easily getting the Sharklescent.

