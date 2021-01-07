Not only did Lillipup receive a Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour but it is part of the current Unova Collection Challenge.

The Spotlight Hour is complete, so those looking for an ultra boosted amount of Lillipup encounters are out of luck. Still, it is receiving more appearances than some other Pokemon.

Remember, Trainers! On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 6 p.m. local time, Lillipup will be in the spotlight and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 3, 2021

The Unova Collection Challenge can be found in the today section of the research menu. This shows what Pokemon GO creatures need to be caught to complete the challenge. Lillipup is one of these.

How to get a Shiny Lillipup in Pokemon GO

Image via Critical Slacker

Lillipup can be found in the wild. The Unova Collection Challenge has given it a higher rate of appearing than normal. Coupled with partly cloudy weather conditions, Lillipup will show up even more due to its normal typing.

We’re excited to start the new year with an announcement about a new way to collect Pokémon during in-game events—Collection Challenges!



Learn more here: https://t.co/bgLZ3IEDlv pic.twitter.com/4L2gPcC2sY — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 5, 2021

It isn't as common as finding one in the wild, but Pokemon GO raids and research encounters may also host Lillipup. Like any other shiny Pokemon, finding one takes a bit of time and luck.

The shiny Lillipup version has already been unlocked within Pokemon GO, so this isn't a brand new variant Pokemon. It just requires some patience. Encountering more Lillipups will eventually deliver the chance of a shiny version.

The best places are those dense with PokeStops. First and foremost, be safe when going out on a Pokemon adventure. When near a PokeStop, place down a lure, set an incense, and wait.

This will greatly increase all of the Pokemon that appear, and right now, Lillipup will be among those. Choose to encounter every single one and catch as many as possible. At some point, ideally one will be shiny.

Once caught, it can be evolved in Herdier for 25 candies. Herdier can then evolve into Stoutland for 100 candies. The shiny versions of each give off a hint of gold rather than their normal looking fur color. Lillipup is cute, Herdier is tough, and Stoutland is intimidating.