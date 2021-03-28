How to get shiny Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

Rayquaza makes a return to Pokemon GO this weekend during the Weather Week event. As always, there's a limited time to catch the Legendary Dragon. It makes the idea of a shiny Rayquaza that much more enticing.

Shiny Rayquaza is black and is a stark contrast to the usual green that players know. It's certainly one of the best-looking Legendary shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO and the games as a whole. Catching one is nearly bragging right at this point in the game.

Rayquaza was released in raids a while ago within Pokemon GO, and the shiny form was made available then. So, the shiny form has been available in the game for a long time, but it's still a rare find. This is due to the availability of Rayquaza.

Players can only catch Rayquaza by completing raids on Pokemon GO, which itself can be a bit more of a challenge than simply searching for Pokemon in the wild.

When players complete a raid with the Legendary, there is a chance that the encounter will have a shiny to catch. However, the chances are low, just like any other shiny encounter.

The only way to get a shiny Rayquaza is to defeat one in a raid and hope that the encounter is shiny. Otherwise, there are no other options, so players will need to complete as many Rayquaza raids as they can before it rotates out of the Weather Week event.

How to defeat Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

Five-star raids in Pokemon GO can be a bit difficult, and in general, at least 5-6 players are required to defeat a tougher Pokemon. They can be done with less, but it's more of a risk. But once players have a squad or jump into a full raid, it's time to pick a good Pokemon team.

Rayquaza sits at 49,808 CP in raids, and it is a dual-type Dragon and Flying Pokemon. That means Ice-types will be the most effective. Fairy and Dragon types follow up as second options. Rock-type rounds out a list of effective counters.

Five great counters for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO raids

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Kyurem (white or black) with Dragon Tail and Blizzard

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

In general, Pokemon GO players can pick any Pokemon with some good CP and Ice-type movesets. The type of Pokemon won't matter as much as the moves that it has equipped.

As soon as the raid is over, players will be rewarded with a Rayquaza encounter and Premier Balls. It's during the encounter that players have the chance to catch the shiny Rayquaza for their collection. Make sure to use berries and hit great throws at the very least to ensure Rayquaza doesn't escape.