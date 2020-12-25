Pokemon GO fans are eager for the arrival of Shiny Snivy, but things are a bit complicated.

In the past, players were treated to Community Day events within Pokemon GO. This was Niantic's way of releasing the shiny versions the various starter Pokemon found throughout the different Pokemon Generations.

Shiny Snivy is being released during the Unova Celebration, but will not be a part of a Community Day event. This has fans reeling as the chance of catching a Shiny Snivy drops drastically without the boosted appearance that Community Day brings.

How to get a Shiny Snivy in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Shiny version of Snivy will be available during the five day long Unova Celebration. For those unaware, Shiny is a descriptor that indicates the Pokemon is a rarer version of a different color. The term Shiny comes from the sparkles the Pokemon emits when it first appears.

January 5, 2021 will be the day Shiny Snivy becomes available. The official Pokemon GO blog detailed the entire Unova Celebration event. There is no increased amount of Snivy appearing, thus making the Shiny chances normal.

The only way to catch a Shiny Snivy is play Pokemon GO like normal. Click on every Snivy that appears. Use Lures or Incense if available to increase the rate of Pokemon appearing. The best option is to hope for some luck.

Unova Celebration in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

Per the Pokemon GO blog, the Unova Celebration will be a five day long event. It begins on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10 AM and goes until Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 8 PM. The times are all local time specific to each player.

While Snivy will be the Shiny Pokemon released, other Pokemon will be in the spotlight as well.