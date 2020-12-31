The Shiny variations in Pokemon GO keep on coming as the holiday event comes to a close.

The 2020 Pokemon GO holiday event greatly increased the encounter rate of several ice type creatures. This higher rate of appearance brings with it a higher rate of the Pokemon being a Shiny.

Snover is one of many Pokemon appearing more frequently right now in Pokemon GO. The grass/ice type is popping up more than almost any other Pokemon it seems. Catching a Shiny version is a still a bit of a grind, however.

How to get a Shiny Snover in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic/Kyle Dillard

Snover received a spotlight hour on the evening of December 29, 2020. That is now over. During that Pokemon GO spotlight hour, Snover became even more frequent. Fear not though, because there are still increased encounters due to the holiday event.

It's almost over, but there is still time. Load up Pokemon GO and start hunting. The best way to find a Shiny version of any Pokemon is to tap every single one that appears. Catch them to make room for more Pokemon to appear. This will also help with evolving later on, as candies will stack up.

The first thing to do is hope for some real life snow. Pokemon GO's weather function will cause in-game snow. That will increase the appearance of these ice type Pokemon even further than the holiday event does.

Set up a Glacial Lure at a PokeStop and use an Incense. Those will both draw Pokemon nearer to the player and the Lure will specifically target ice types. This will add on to the frequency of Snover popping up in Pokemon GO.

Encounter each one that shows up and catch them. With this boosted encounters and a bit of luck, a Shiny Snover will appear with its dark blue arms. Once caught, 50 candies will be needed to evolve it into a Shiny Abomasnow.