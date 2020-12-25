A Shiny Jynx can be caught in the Pokemon GO Holiday Event of 2020.

Pokemon GO is known for spacing out its Shiny Pokemon availability. Now, the ice type Pokemon Jynx is joining the Shiny roster.

Prior to this, Jynx was obtainable as Shiny Pokemon by hatching a Shiny Smoochum and evolving it. Otherwise, this is the first time in Pokemon GO a Shiny Jynx itself has been catchable.

How to get a Shiny Jynx in Pokemon GO

Image via Pokemon Play TV

Jynx is available in a variety of ways during the Pokemon GO Holiday Event. Ice type Pokemon are appearing more frequently during the event and in special Raids. Jynx will be found in Raids quite often with a chance of being shiny.

Those found in the wild and in Research Encounters also have a chance of being shiny. These are much harder to come by than those found in Raid battles however. Simply catch the Shiny Jynx during an encounter in Pokemon GO. It's that easy.

The Raid battle Jynx, though, needs to be beaten first. Raid battle Pokemon are much stronger and require a battle to knock them down a peg. Successful trainers are then given a chance to catch the Raid Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Holiday Event 2020

❄️ There’s no time to chill, Trainers! The #PokemonGOHoliday event has now started in areas around the world! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Q4kygPbOLG — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 22, 2020

In addition to the Shiny Jynx opportunities, there are a lot of other fun features of the Holiday Event. The Pokemon GO Holiday Event goes from Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 8 AM until Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10 PM. All times are localized for each specific player.

The end of the year Pokemon GO event brings costumed Pokemon, new Pokemon appearing in certain eggs, an exclusive Field Research, and more. Per Pokemon GO's official blog, here are all of the Holiday Even goodies.