How to get a Shopping Gift Bag in Merge Mansion

Metacore, the developer of Merge Mansion, recently updated the game with new content that includes some fresh events, collectibles, and rewards. The Valentine's Day Special Event 2023 is one that has been launched with the update as a way to celebrate the iconic day with fans by granting them opportunities to earn event-exclusive rewards.

Merge Mansion's latest update (23.01.01) added a new area (Lighthouse) to the game along with the Valentine's Day Special Event. The promotion also features an extended storyline connected to the base plot of the title, as well as new rewards that can be won after the completion of all the tasks.

The Shopping Gift Bag is an event-exclusive item brought into the game. Players looking to participate in the event will have to reach level 12 and above. It can be accessed by clicking on the Calendar button.

A step-by-step guide to getting Shopping Gift Bag in Merge Mansion

Unlike a few other items, the Shopping Gift Bag doesn't have its own unique storyline. Merging each will form another version of the item, but with the next higher level, and so on. The stages are highlighted below:

Level 1 - Shopping Gift Bag (I)

Level 2 - Shopping Gift Bag (II)

Level 3 - Shopping Gift Bag (III)

Level 4 - Shopping Gift Bag (IV)

Level 5 - Shopping Gift Bag (V)

Level 6 - Shopping Gift Bag (VI)

Shopping Gift Bags (level 1) are usually dropped by Romantic Gift. Once players receive a Shopping Gift Bag (level 6), tapping on it will drop two new items that are part of the next stage, those being Footwear Transformation and Outfit Evolution.

Shopping Gift Bag (Image via Merge Mansion Fandom)

Each level of the Shopping Gift Bag can be sold for one Gold Coin if they are not being used. These coins can be redeemed in the store for other useful items and rewards that will help in progressing quickly throughout the game.

Once players produce the Level 5 Shopping Gift Bag, tapping on it will drop an XP star. Merging two of them will finally create a Level 6 Shopping Gift Bag, which also drops one XP star as well as a Footwear Transformation and Outfit Evolution to be used at the next stage.

Additionally, players must also remember that "Cobwebbed" Shopping Gift Bags will appear by default on the game board when the event starts. The Cobwebs can be dusted off by continuously merging items or spending the required amount of Gems, the premium currency of Merge Mansion.

More about Valentine's Day Special Event and Merge Mansion

The Valentine's Day Special Event 2023 will be open till February 20, 2023. Players who are looking to level up quickly and increase their potential to earn rewards in Merge Mansion should not miss out on this.

Moreover, those who are invested in the game's story can participate in events as they too have their own unique storylines that complement the main plot.

The protagonist is on a mission to unravel the mysteries of her family's past by restoring the mansion and estate she just inherited from her Grandmother. As such, the events will help her progress quickly through the story and unlock more secrets that lie ahead.

