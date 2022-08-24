How to get Snow Azalea in Tower of Fantasy

Snow Azalea is a useful resource that players can obtain in the Warren region of Tower of Fantasy.

The name "Snow Azalea" matches perfectly with the climate of the Warren region. It is a snow-covered location that is as cold and brutal as it is beautiful and calming. However, it will take some time to unlock it.

Players who want to get their hands on Snow Azalea will need to play through much of the Tower of Fantasy campaign. Warren is the fifth region available, so a lot of playtime needs to be put in before accessing it.

Players must upgrade their Suppressor to V3.4 before heading to Warren region in Tower of Fantasy

The snowy region of Warren is where this Tower of Fantasy resource can be obtained (Image via Perfect World)

The Warren region is to the far northeast corner of the map. Players will need to get through a few of the main story chapters before they can make their way to the snowy landscape.

In addition, they will need to upgrade their Suppressor to V3.4. The Suppressor is a piece of equipment that allows players to withstand radiation in certain areas of the game.

Without the V3.4 upgrade, the radiation will be too much for players in Warren, and they'll succumb to its effects. Players should be sure to make that upgrade by using Potent Omnium Crystals found all across the map.

After the Suppressor has been upgraded, players can follow these steps and tips to locate Snow Azalea in Warren:

Travel to the Warren region by venturing through Navia.

Move east past the Warren Snowfield.

Look for the green stems growing out of the ground with purple-colored dots on them. These are Snow Azaleas and are commonly found in snowfields at the base of trees.

The best places to farm them are between the two Spacerifts near the center of Warren, southeast of that near the Scenic Point, and south of that around the Warren Shelter.

All players have to do is approach the Snow Azalea and interact with it to add it to their inventory.

How to use Snow Azalea in Tower of Fantasy

Snow Azaleas can be outright eaten or used in a recipe at a cooking station (Image via Perfect World)

Snow Azalea is considered a resource in Tower of Fantasy. The majority of resources in the game double as ingredients that can be used for cooking.

Snow Azalea has great effects on its own and in a cooking recipe. Here are the different ways it can be used:

Eating a Snow Azalea by itself will grant players two Satiety points.

It will also heal the character by 5% of their maximum health plus an extra 6,800 HP.

Using Snow Azalea at a cooking station can create Snow Azalea Tea. When the player drinks the Tea, they will receive a slight buff to their ice damage dealt and resistance to ice damage taken.

Players are recommended to use most resources in the game as ingredients. They work much better as part of a cooked meal. Snow Azalea is one of the few that have great benefits either way.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh