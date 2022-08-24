How to get Snow Lotus in Tower of Fantasy

The Snow Lotus is one of the few harvestable resources that are exclusive to the Warren region in Tower of Fantasy.

The Warren region is a snow-covered wasteland of sorts. While it may look beautiful to those safely venturing through it, players without the ability to withstand radiation will quickly realize that it is difficult to traverse.

Only those who have the proper means of traversing through Warren will be able to collect its abundant resources, such as the Snow Lotus.

Tower of Fantasy players must have the V3.4 Suppressor when going to the Warren region in search of Snow Lotus

First and foremost, players need to go through a decent chunk of the main story to unlock access to the Warren region. Playing a few chapters of the campaign should do the trick.

Upgrading the Suppressor with Potent Omnium Crystals should also be a priority. The Suppressor is the equipment needed to withstand the powerful radiation found in certain regions of Tower of Fantasy.

The Warren region requires players to have at least the V3.4 Suppressor. Without it, players will feel the effects of the radiation and ultimately fall, making their trip a complete waste of time.

Once that has been taken care of, players can find the Warren region in the northeast corner of the map. Traveling east through Navia or north through Crown are the best ways to get there.

Upon arrival in Warren, players can locate the Snow Lotus using the following tips:

Be on the lookout for dark green cabbage-like plants growing from the ground. They stick out in the snowy background of Warren, making them easy to spot despite their rarity.

The best places to search are to the west of the Aarniel Fortress, south of the Warren Snowfield next to the Ruins, on the small landmass north of the Southern Naa Fjords, and all around the Warren Omnium Tower to the very west of the region.

The Snow Lotus has a small chance of spawning at the locations listed. Fortunately, players can always leave an area and return later to see more Snow Lotus spawning.

How to use Snow Lotus in Tower of Fantasy

Snow Lotus Soup can be made with Snow Lotus in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Snow Lotus is a great ingredient in Tower of Fantasy, but it does wonders being eaten by itself. This is something only a handful of resources in the game can stake claim to.

Here are the different ways Snow Lotus can benefit players:

Eat a single Snow Lotus to restore four Satiety points.

Consuming Snow Lotus on its own will also heal players by 7% of their maximum health along with a whopping 10,000 additional Health Points.

Snow Lotus can be used at a cooking station to help create Snow Lotus Soup. Eating Snow Lotus Soup heals 20% of the player's maximum health with an additional 20,000 HP while also restoring 800 Stamina points.

It sure takes a lot of effort to find Snow Lotus. However, it is absolutely worth the trouble. The effects provided by the resource or its uses in a cooking recipe are too great to pass up.

