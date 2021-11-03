How to get Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact: Weapons banner Pity and Soft Pity explained

Genshin Impact recently added a new event and weapon banner commemorating the second phase of version 2.2.

The new character banner is Moment of Bloom, featuring a powerful 5-star Pyro DPS Hu Tao and three 4-star characters: Thoma, Sayu, and Diona. Meanwhile, the weapon banner promotes Hu Tao's signature weapon and arguably the best 5-star weapon in Genshin Impact: Staff of Homa.

Players who wish to utilize Hu Tao at her full strength should give the weapon banner a try as the Staff of Homa has the highest synergy with her.

Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact's Epitome Invocation banner

The only way to obtain Staff of Homa from Genshin Impact is to wish for it in the current Epitome Invocation banner. The Event Wish will run from November 2-23 at 14:59 (Server Time).

Once the banner ends, there is no other method to obtain Staff of Homa. Therefore, players can only wait for a few versions before Genshin Impact adds the said weapon to the weapon banner again.

Staff of Homa pity and soft pity in Epitome Invocation banner

Pity description in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players may be used to the word 'pity' in the gacha system. The number of wishes made on the banner since the player's previous 5-star request is referred to as a pity.

There are two types of pity in the weapon banner of Genshin Impact:

Pity Soft pity

Pity

Once every 80 wishes, gamers are guaranteed a 5-star weapon in the weapon event banners. In other words, players who have 79 pity on the weapon banner will receive a 5-star weapon on their next wish.

By checking banner history, players assess their pity. Count how many wishes were made for the previous 5-star weapon. The pity number carries over to the next weapon banner. If a player has 10 pity before the banner changes, the new weapon banner will start from 10.

Soft pity

As pity increases, so does the likelihood of getting a 5-star weapon. Players theorized (as there is no official statement in-game) that once one reaches 65 pity on the weapon banner, their chances of getting a 5-star wish skyrocket.

Staff of Homa gacha art (Image via Genshin Impact)

When players get their 5-star, they have a 75% chance of getting the Staff of Homa or the Elegy for the End and a 25% chance of getting any of the other 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact.

If players receive a different weapon than Staff of Homa and Elegy for the End, their next 5-star will undoubtedly be one of the two rate up weapons.

Epitomized Path in the weapon banner

A mechanical system called Epitomized Path is available in the Epitome Invocation banner. With this system, players will have a better chance of getting the 5-star promotional weapon they want with a maximum amount of 240 pulls.

Choose Staff of Homa from the Epitome Invocation (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the weapon banner interface, players can open the Epitomized Path icon in the bottom left corner. Then, choose one of the promotional weapons desired and click Chart Course.

The Staff of Homa is the best weapon and has the highest synergy with Hu Tao. She will reach her highest potential when being equipped with this polearm. For players who lack in Primogems and want to know the best build for Hu Tao without Staff of Homa, they can check out this article.

