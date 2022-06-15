How to get the Storytelling Method quest in Genshin Impact

The secrets of the famed Inazuma City in Genshin Impact never seem to end as its mesmerizing beauty and threatening hostility are unmatched even a year later. The Land of the Shogun poses many puzzles that players have had to crack over the past few months to unlock various treasures.

Similar to the mysteries of the open world, Inazuma holds a few interactions that are somewhat hidden at first glance. This is similar to how Mondstadt's Equivalent Exchange questline works, which is hidden behind a series of daily commissions.

The world quest in question here is called Storytelling Method. The following article will break down the process of first acquiring the quest and then completing it.

Storytelling Method questline and how to unlock it in Genshin Impact (2022)

The "Storytelling Method" quest is locked behind three daily commissions in Inazuma. They are: Is This Novel Amazing?, This Novel... Seems Familiar?, and This Novel... Seems Problematic?.

Shigeru and Junkichi location in Inazuma City (Image via Hoyoverse)

You will need to go two different routes within the "Is This Novel Amazing?" commission, requiring you to get the same commission twice on Inazuma.

1) Change preferred location for commissions

Adventurer's Handbook commissions page (Image via Hoyoverse)

To increase your chances of getting this commission, players will first need to change the preferred location for commissions to Inazuma. Although the nation has four major islands, the chances of getting the "Is This Novel Amazing?" are far greater than having "Random" selected on your Adventurer Handbook.

To choose it, click on the book icon on the top-right of your screen, head to the commission's tab, and select "Inazuma."

2) Is This Novel Amazing?

Bookstore of Yae Publishing House in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

The commission, "Is This Novel Amazing?" requires you to choose either one of the two routes. Supporting Shigeru's opinion through dialogue will unlock another commission called "This Novel...Seems Familiar?". Similarly, keeping Junkichi's opinion will open "This Novel...Seems Problematic?".

For "This Novel...Seems Familiar?", go to Aratani, located just beside the bookstore, and pick up the three following books:

The Honest Cat's Little Lie.

The Sage Aetolia Will Die Tomorrow.

Literature Club.

Aratani besides the bookstore (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players must then hand over the books to Junkichi to complete this commission.

For "This Novel...Seems Problematic?", you will need to talk to three people in Inazuma City. They are Yuzu, Hasegawa, and Rie. After speaking to all three of them, return to Shigeru.

Achievement upon completing both commissions (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon completing both of these commissions, you will receive an achievement called "Editorial Opinion" and subsequently unlock the world quest "Storytelling Method."

3) Storytelling Method

Junkichi and Shigeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

To start the "Storytelling Method" quest, head to Junkichi and talk to him. You will then be teleported inside the domain, where Junkichi will narrate his story as you progress. Avoid the first group of enemy samurai and make your way up until you see a breakable floor. Plunge through it and defeat the enemies below.

The domain will be completed after you collect the intel as stated in the objective. There are also three Precious Chests at the end of a hallway, but strangely, those do not reward players with anything. You will also unlock an additional achievement called "Well At Least It Ended" upon clearing the domain and completing the quest.

