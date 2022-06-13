How to get Equivalent Exchange quest in Genshin Impact (June 2022)

The world of Genshin Impact is filled with mysteries and numerous quests. Travelers from all around the world have to run errands for citizens of all three nations, be it defeating enemies or simply delivering goods. One such mission comes in the form of a commission, which is locked behind another.

The commission, known as the Equivalent Exchange, is tied to the city of Mondstadt. Players will need to speak to the Fatui diplomat named Viktor inside the Favonius church. He will ask the traveler to pick up local specialties and deliver them to him.

Favonius Cathedral on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

However, to unlock the commission, players will need to complete another one of Viktor's tasks, known as Tales of Winter. The following article will guide you through both the missions and how to increase your chances of getting the "Equivalent Exchange" mission.

Equivalent Exchange commission and how to get it in Genshin Impact (June 2022)

1) Set your preferred location

Adventurer's handbook in Genshin Impact (Image via Hoyoverse)

To get things started, you will first need to head over to the Adventurer handbook by clicking on the book icon in the top right corner. Once you're in, head to the commissions tab and select the drop-down box on the right. Select Mondstadt to increase your chances of getting the commission in the next reset.

2) Tales of Winter

Inside the Favonius Cathedral on Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the daily reset happens, look for a commission inside the Favonius Cathedral within the city of Mondstadt. You will be led to a Fatui diplomat named Viktor, who is stuck in Mondstadt. He will ask you to bring him one of the three following items:

Mitachurl loot.

Ruin Guard loot.

Treasure Hoarder loot.

To gather Mitachurl loot, you will need to teleport to the domain located just above the Cryo Regisvine. From there, you can head over to the waypoint and start defeating hilichurls until they call for reinforcements.

Domain located just north of the Cryo Regisvine (Image via Genshin Impact)

For Ruin Guard loot, look for a roaming Ruin Guard near the ruins of the Brightcrown Canyon. You can spawn at the waypoint and head north until you see the ruin.

Brightcrown Canyon ruins location in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the Treasure Hoarder loot, spawn at the same waypoint located in Brightcrown Canyon, and take a left until you see a group of Treasure Hoarders.

You can only select one item out of the three each day. Wait for another reset and look for his commission again to gather the rest of the items. Gathering all three items will conclude the "Tales of Winter" questline and unlock the "Equivalent Exchange" commission.

3) Equivalent Exchange

Equivalent Exchange quest in the reputation vendor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you're done with the "Tales of Winter" commission, the World Quest known as "Equivalent Exchange" will unlock. It will appear with a blue exclamation mark above Viktor's head. Follow these steps to complete the quest:

Go to Sara in Mondstadt, cook a Satisfying Salad, and give it to her. She will hand over the specialty she was making during your cooking.

Go to Flora near the main entrance and answer "yes" to her question. She will hand over the second specialty to you.

Head over to Charles and ask for a specialty. He will further request you to go to a marked location and retrieve a cocktail ingredient. Defeat all the enemies, and return to Charles for the final piece of the item required for the quest.

You can now go to Viktor inside the Church and hand in any of the items to complete the quest.

