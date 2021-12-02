Ms. Hina in Genshin Impact: All you must know

The old adage of "never judge a book by its cover" is aptly relevant when it comes to Ms. Hina in Genshin Impact.

Not just because Ms. Hina is involved in writing, either. Instead, it's because the character is merely a fabrication that Yae Miko created to boost the sales of "That's Life." Her resemblance to Gorou isn't coincidental, either. This whole time, Gorou was unknowingly writing as Ms. Hina when it came to giving people advice.

While he might be none the wiser when it comes to Ms. Hina, the player knows better. Her only role thus far is in Gorou's Hangout Event, and she's only relevant in a few paths.

Ms. Hina's role in Genshin Impact

As of Genshin Impact 2.3, Ms. Hina has only "appeared" in Gorou's Hangout Event, and Itto references her in one of his voice lines. Aside from that, she has no plot relevance to the Archon Quests or other stories in Genshin Impact.

One can practically sum up her existence as a cardboard cutout used as a marketing ploy. The vast majority of her "characterization" comes from the Secret Identity route of Gorou's Hangout Event, with some of it also coming from A Friend's Path.

A Friend's Path

Near the start of Gorou's Hangout Event, one of the possible routes states that Gorou has plenty of letters to respond to for Yae Miko. On the route that leads to A Friend's Path, Gorou covers some of the type of answers he's unknowingly giving as Ms. Hina.

Early in that route, Gorou says:

"To be blunt, I obviously don't want any soldiers under my command to leave. But, if making them stay causes them pain... how are my actions any different from the Vision Hunt Decree? I suppose I'll reply... 'Narukami Island has changed. You should go back and visit.'"

The soldier he's referring to is Hiroaki, and he's unknowingly encouraging him to leave. Hiroaki later states:

"Thanks to Ms. Hina's encouragement, I was finally able to find the courage to talk to you about it."

Secret identity

In this route of Gorou's Hangout Event, the player interacts with the Ms. Hina Fanclub at several points. For example, one of the members states:

"We can all testify to the great joy that Ms. Hina has brought to our lives. But my friends, there are so many people out there in this world who still need Ms. Hina's salvation."

Several of the other fanclub members share a similar sentiment. Their admiration eventually leads to them taking several pictures with Gorou, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Ms. Hina.

The whole situation is comedic, as it ends with Gorou not finding out the truth. Still, players who go through this route in-game should be blissfully aware of Yae Miko's latest trick. It's unknown if this character will return in the future, but it's worth noting that she's strictly a marketing ploy at present.

