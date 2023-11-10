How to get Surging Sacred Chalice in Genshin Impact: Drained Conch Cup locations

The Genshin Impact 4.2 update has introduced tons of new World Quests, giving rise to new lore and ending others. The World Quest called In the Wake of Narcissus brings an end to the Narzissenkreuz questline, a series that was initiated in the 4.0 update. Upon its completion, you will receive a 4-star sword called the Sword of Narzissenkreuz, which uses Surging Sacred Chalices as its refinement materials.

This article covers everything you need to know about Surging Sacred Chalice locations in Genshin Impact.

All 4 Surging Sacred Chalice (Drained Conch Cup) locations in Genshin Impact

You will need four Surging Sacred Chalices as refinement materials for the Sword of Narzissenkreuz in Genshin Impact. These mysterious items are actually Drained Conch Cups that have undergone a transformation.

Here are all the locations of the Surging Sacred Chalices in the game:

Drained Conch Cup - Institute of Natural Philosophy

Institute of Natural Philosophy (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find the first Drained Conch Cup inside a room in the Institute of Natural Philosophy during the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest. For those who might have missed it, teleport to the institute's northeast waypoint and head north to a room across the body of water.

This room contains a Hydroculus and a Precious Chest guarded by Rifthound. Unlock the chest to obtain the Drained Conch Cup.

Drained Conch Cup - Narzissenkreuz Ordo

Inside Narzissenkreuz Ordo (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Narzissenkreuz Ordo (book-shaped icon) inside the Institute of Natural Philosophy.

Enter the hidden dimension. You should come across an exquisite and precious chest. You can retrieve the second Drained Conch Cup from the precious chest.

Drained Conch Cup - Bravais' Hidden Study

Bravais' Hidden Study (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Drained Conch Cup is located within Bravais' Hidden Study. To access this area, you must collect seven Mysterious Ores spread all across Fontaine and build a key (Arkhium Lumenite).

There are numerous chests in this chamber, so just pick them all to receive the third Drained Conch Cup in Genshin Impact.

Drained Conch Cup - Cave north of Lock Urania

Inside Lock Urania's cave (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Drained Conch Cup can be found inside a Precious Chest beside Pahsiv in a cave north of Loch Urania.

Do note that you will need to complete The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes quest before entering this cave in Genshin Impact.

How to use Drained Conch Cups to refine Sword of Narzissenkreuz in Genshin Impact

Annapausis's Fountain (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, the Drained Conch Cups cannot be used in their current forms. After completing the In the Wake of Narcissus World Quest, teleport to the west waypoint of Annapausis. Head west to find a little fountain and interact with it to submit the cups and turn them into Surging Sacred Chalices.

From here, select Sword of Narzissenkreuz's weapon enhancement menu and use the Surging Sacred Chalices as its refinement materials.