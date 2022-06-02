How to get the Terminal Velocity emblem in Destiny 2 (2022)

Bungie does like handing out free rewards to the Destiny 2 community every now and then. And although these rewards are mostly either emblems or other cosmetic items, they tend to look really cool. For players who like these items, there's some good news.

Bungie is handing out another free emblem for the Destiny 2 community. This emblem is called Terminal Velocity and is covered in different shades of red. Here's a quick guide on how to claim this free emblem.

Here's how Destiny 2 players can claim the free Terminal Velocity

The Terminal Velocity emblem is part of the Prime Gaming rewards for this month. Since this is a Prime Gaming reward, players will have to link their Amazon Prime and Bungie accounts if they haven't already done so.

If players haven't linked their accounts, they will need to follow the following steps and do so:

Players will have to first link their Destiny 2 account to their Bungie account using this link - https://www.bungie.net/7/en/registration.

Once these two accounts are linked, players will then have to make their way to the Destiny 2 Prime Gaming page and click on the Claim Rewards button - https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/destiny2 (Prime Gaming page link).

Upon clicking the button, players will be redirected to a page where they will be prompted to log into their Bungie account.

Once players have managed to link their accounts, they will have to make their way to the Destiny 2 Prime Gaming page and claim their loot from there. After claiming the loot, players will then have to log into the game and make their way to the Collections tab.

Under Collections, players will have to navigate to the Flair section. The Terminal Velocity emblem should show up here. Players can then collect the emblem and equip it.

For now, this is the only way that players can get their hands on this emblem. Sadly, since this is a Prime Gaming reward, the emblem is only available to players in the regions where Prime Gaming is available.

Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards for June 2022

Other than the Terminal Velocity emblem, the Prime Gaming reward drops for the month of June contain the following items:

Polaris Lance Exotic Scout Rifle

Bray Legacy Exotic Weapon Ornament

Ash Angel Exotic Sparrow

Nightmare Chalice Legendary Ghost Projection

The Polaris Lance Exotic Scout Rifle can also be acquired from the Monument of Lost Light if players don't already have it. However, players will need to have the following materials in order to be able to claim it from the said monument:

Exotic Cipher

125000 Glimmer

200 Spinmetal Leaves

1 Ascendant Shard

Right now, these are the only two ways to get the Polaris Lance Exotic Scout Rifle. This weapon was introduced back during the Red War in Destiny 2 and could be acquired by completing the mission of Nascent Dawn.

The Red War, along with the Nascent Dawn, has long been vaulted, but the Polaris Lance remains a really good weapon for anyone to have in their arsenal. With the Solar 3.0 rework now live in Season of the Haunted, this weapon could prove to be an asset for those who have it.

