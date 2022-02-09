How to get The Left Finger of gloVa blueprint in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human lets players unlock a weapon that can be used with a simple point of the finger.

While the game is a darker, more serious zombie apocalypse adventure, Techland made sure to put some fun tidbits in the world. One of them is The Left Finger of gloVa, one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

This secret weapon sees Aiden Caldwell point a finger and blast enemies away with it. Finding this weapon does require a bit of playtime, mainly past the Broadcast mission in the main story, and you'll need plenty of Scrap to craft it.

How to use The Left Finger of gloVa in Dying Light 2

Using the Left Finger of gloVa in Dying Light 2 is hysterical (Image via Techland)

After you have finished the main story mission Broadcast in Dying Light 2, you can access the skyscraper that holds the weapon's blueprint. Go to the PK Outpost and ride the elevator to the top of the VNC Tower.

At the top, look to the southwest for another large white tower with a military drop on it. You'll notice the parachute hanging off the corner. Paraglide to that tower and find an electrical box.

This is the tower you'll glide to (Image via Techland)

Grab the cord coming from the box, as you'll need to connect it. Turn around and walk to the wooden plank jutting from the rooftop. Descend four floors from there to find the electrical outlet and plug in the cord.

Grab another cord on the other side of the room and jump down four more floors. Plug the new cord in and, yes, grab the third and final cord. Go outside and to the left with this one.

There are several Easter Eggs in this area of Dying Light 2 (Image via Techland)

Use your Grappling Hook acquired from the Broadcast mission in Dying Light 2 to make it down to the grassy area safely. Turn to your right and do the exact same thing.

Turn left here, and you'll find the last outlet. Plug the cord in and interact with the security console. This will open the double doors and let loose a Bomber. Deal with it and enter the apartment.

The teddy bear bed is where you'll find the weapon (Image via Techland)

Take a right into the bedroom, find the bed with teddy bears on it and wait. Lightning will flash, and more bears will appear. When all the teddy bears appear, the Techland poster on the wall will change to their former logo.

Also Read Article Continues below

The blueprint for The Left Finger of gloVa will now spawn on the poster for you to grab. This opens up this Dying Light 2 weapon for use after you craft it using 369 Scrap. Once it runs out of ammo, you'll have to craft another one.

Edited by Danyal Arabi