How to get 'The Lengthy Reunion' secret achievement in Genshin Impact

The Lengthy Reunion is a hidden achievement in the Wonders of the World category in Genshin Impact. There is no clue at all in the game as to how players can obtain the said achievement. However, the requirements themselves are very easy and straightforward.

Players must follow a specific Sumpter Beast that has lost its owner in Sumeru and reunite the two after the journey ends. This article will guide Travelers on where to find the beast and how to clear the task in Genshin Impact easily.

Genshin Impact: How to Start The Lengthy Reunion achievement in Sumeru

The Sumpter Beast location near Yazadaha Pool (Image via YouTube/Noxxis Gaming)

Genshin Impact does not require any pre-requisite quests to get The Lengthy Reunion achievement. Players can teleport to the Statue of the Seven west of Yazadaha Pool and head east, just like in the image above.

Follow the Sumpter Beast (Image via HoYoverse)

On the spot just near the statue, Travelers will spot a Sumpter Beast. Make sure to follow this specific beast and let it stay in the active character's sight. The Sumpter Beast will take around 7-10 minutes to reach its final destination. The only thing players can do during this time is to follow the beast patiently and maintain some distance from it.

If there is no Sumpter Beast in the location above, there is a possibility that Genshin Impact players may have accidentally killed the beast beforehand. All they can do is wait for the daily reset for the animal to spawn again.

Avoid Eremite at the side of the road (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that during the entire journey, the Sumpter Beast will constantly trudge near enemy camps, which are mostly Fungus and Eremite. To avoid provoking the beast and failing the whole requirement, there are two choices gamers have in this situation:

Get ahead of the Sumpter Beast and defeat all enemies beforehand. Keep a safe distance from both the Sumpter Beast and the enemies.

As a second method, Genshin Impact players can take advantage of the numerous hills on the side of the road and climb them. As long as the beast is in the characters' sight, it's okay to keep a distance.

Run away from the beast and enemy as fast and far as possible (Image via HoYoverse)

If by any chance the active character provokes the Sumpter Beast, it will forget about its journey and try to attack them. In situations like this, players can run away from the threat until the Sumpter Beast stops chasing and goes back to its designated route.

Claim the Exquisite Chest to get the achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the journey, the Sumpter Beast will stop at an Eremite Camp near the waypoint southeast of Old Vanarana. Wait until the beast stops trudging before players leave the hiding spot and eliminate their enemies. An exquisite chest will also spawn during this time.

Claim the chest to obtain Primogems and the secret achievement of The Lengthy Reunion in Genshin Impact.

