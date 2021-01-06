Pokemon GO has recently announced a surprising partnership with North Face x Gucci.

Niantic has partnered with these apparel companies to provide players with in-game cosmetics. The partnership officially began in Pokemon GO on January 4, 2021.

Players all over the world can now get these North Face x Gucci items for free. They will only be available in Pokemon GO for a limited time, however.

How to get The North Face x Gucci items in Pokemon GO

Avatar items inspired by pieces from #TheNorthFacexGucci are on the way! Starting on January 4, T-shirts, hats, and backpacks based on the new collection will be available for a limited time at over 100 PokéStops around the world. Learn more here:https://t.co/rDsptQJMAA pic.twitter.com/QhlZ3nkJb9 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 4, 2021

The North Face x Gucci collection in Pokemon GO consists of t-shirts, hats, and backpacks. These items can be obtained at a select number of PokeStops around the world.

There are said to be over 100 PokeStops with a Gucci Pin to label it is a part of the collaboration. These are pop up shops in select parks and stores across the globe.

The partnership gives players North Face x Gucci items with the logo and nature themed patterns upon them. The Pokemon GO avatar items are in relation to real life items trainers can buy in actual stores.

As of now, Niantic has not disclosed how long the items will be available, but they have shared the cities in which this Pokemon GO items can be located.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Milan

Florence

Rome

Paris

Cannes

Madrid

London

Moscow

Vienna

Brussels

Berlin

Frankfurt

Munich

Kuwait City

Monaco

Amsterdam

Doha

Cape Town

Johannesburg

Barcelona

Geneva

Istanbul

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

North America

Toronto

Vancouver

New York City

Los Angeles

Chicago

San Francisco

Atlanta

King of Prussia

Palm Desert

Scottsdale

Houston

Honolulu

Orlando

Paramus

Manhasset

Las Vegas

Beverly Hills

Miami

Tysons

Boston

Troy

Costa Mesa

San Diego

Seattle

Dallas

Washington DC

Nashville

Latin America

Sao Paulo

Santiago

Monterrey

Mexico City

Asia

Bangkok

Hong Kong

Singapore

Osaka

Tokyo

Macau

Kanazawa

Nagoya

Fukuoka

Sendai

Yokohama

Kobe

Sapporo

Hiroshima

Kyoto

Taipei

Taichung

Australia

Sydney

Melbourne

we have finally reached the epitome of gamer fashion



north face x gucci x pokemon go



we won't be able to keep the ladies off us pic.twitter.com/SP7Hhi2HK9 — HUNTER (@HUN2R) January 5, 2021

These are all the cities where a Gucci Pin PokeStop will appear in Pokemon GO. Simply get in range of the PokeStop, spin it, and the free Pokemon GO collaboration items with North Face x Gucci will be rewarded to the trainer account.