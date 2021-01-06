Pokemon GO has recently announced a surprising partnership with North Face x Gucci.
Niantic has partnered with these apparel companies to provide players with in-game cosmetics. The partnership officially began in Pokemon GO on January 4, 2021.
Players all over the world can now get these North Face x Gucci items for free. They will only be available in Pokemon GO for a limited time, however.
How to get The North Face x Gucci items in Pokemon GO
The North Face x Gucci collection in Pokemon GO consists of t-shirts, hats, and backpacks. These items can be obtained at a select number of PokeStops around the world.
There are said to be over 100 PokeStops with a Gucci Pin to label it is a part of the collaboration. These are pop up shops in select parks and stores across the globe.
The partnership gives players North Face x Gucci items with the logo and nature themed patterns upon them. The Pokemon GO avatar items are in relation to real life items trainers can buy in actual stores.
As of now, Niantic has not disclosed how long the items will be available, but they have shared the cities in which this Pokemon GO items can be located.
Europe, Middle East, Africa
- Milan
- Florence
- Rome
- Paris
- Cannes
- Madrid
- London
- Moscow
- Vienna
- Brussels
- Berlin
- Frankfurt
- Munich
- Kuwait City
- Monaco
- Amsterdam
- Doha
- Cape Town
- Johannesburg
- Barcelona
- Geneva
- Istanbul
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
North America
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- New York City
- Los Angeles
- Chicago
- San Francisco
- Atlanta
- King of Prussia
- Palm Desert
- Scottsdale
- Houston
- Honolulu
- Orlando
- Paramus
- Manhasset
- Las Vegas
- Beverly Hills
- Miami
- Tysons
- Boston
- Troy
- Costa Mesa
- San Diego
- Seattle
- Dallas
- Washington DC
- Nashville
Latin America
- Sao Paulo
- Santiago
- Monterrey
- Mexico City
Asia
- Bangkok
- Hong Kong
- Singapore
- Osaka
- Tokyo
- Macau
- Kanazawa
- Nagoya
- Fukuoka
- Sendai
- Yokohama
- Kobe
- Sapporo
- Hiroshima
- Kyoto
- Taipei
- Taichung
Australia
- Sydney
- Melbourne
These are all the cities where a Gucci Pin PokeStop will appear in Pokemon GO. Simply get in range of the PokeStop, spin it, and the free Pokemon GO collaboration items with North Face x Gucci will be rewarded to the trainer account.Published 06 Jan 2021, 02:44 IST