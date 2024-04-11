How to get The Rock Final Boss in WWE 2K24

The process of obtaining The Rock Final Boss in WWE 2K24 is straightforward as it doesn't require you to use the CAW formula. By simply engaging in a few activities in the game, you can seamlessly add the character to your roster.

The Rock's popularity has soared within the title's community, owing to his compelling heel persona and exceptional wrestling prowess. Fans are excited about the opportunity to add him to their gameplay.

This article explains how you can easily access The Rock Final Boss in WWE 2K24.

Steps to get The Rock Final Boss in WWE 2K24

The Rock Final Boss in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/Let’s GAME)

Here are the steps to get The Rock Final Boss in WWE 2K24:

Start the game and head to the Main Menu. From there, select the Online option.

Within the Online menu, you'll encounter four choices. Click on Community Creations.

Upon entering Community Creations, you'll be presented with three options. Choose Downloads.

In the Downloads section, select the Superstar featuring Becky Lynch's image. This action leads you to a menu, where you can download wrestlers from the Community. Hit the Search button.

Scroll down and click on Creator. Then, click on "Specific Creator."

Enter the character's ID: wittywitterson#52808, and hit enter.

Proceed to Hashtags, scroll down, and select Custom.

Enter witty226 and press enter. Then, click on Search.

A menu will display various wrestlers, including "The Rock 24." Choose "The Rock 24" to download The Rock Final Boss. Simply click Download to add the character to your roster.

How to play as The Rock Final Boss in WWE 2K24

After downloading, you will be able to play as The Rock Final Boss (Image via YouTube/Let’s GAME)

After downloading The Rock Final Boss, you can choose him directly from the roster. Begin a match, and in the wrestler selection menu, you'll see The Rock and The Rock 1. Pick The Rock to access four versions of him:

The Rock

The Rock '24 1

The Rock '24 2

The Rock '24 3

To play as The Rock Final Boss, select The Rock '24 3. Choose him and enjoy the electrifying experience of being The Final Boss.

With The Rock Final Boss, you have the opportunity to create your own memorable Wrestlemania 40 moments. You can choose Roman Reigns as your partner in a tag team match and challenge The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and Seth Freakin' Rollins.

