How to get Titan Frenzy rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has invited a couple of new guests to the island of Caldera. Two of the biggest names in cinema have made their way into this first-person hit shooter and made a tremendous impact.

Godzilla and King Kong occupy the game as a set of fashionable new gear and as a pair of dangerous stage hazards. The game's most dynamic moment for the Kaiju to shine comes in its new Titan Frenzy event, which carries some fun rewards.

Titan Frenzy Rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Operation Monarch event comes with a new game mode, Call of Duty: Warzone players can jump into. The mode features an occasional sudden stage hazard called Titan Frenzy, which holds danger and opportunity.

The Titan Frenzy event occurs randomly during Operation Monarch matches and helpfully informs every player in the lobby. After the big warning is displayed, King Kong and Godzilla will begin to attack each other and the players with extremely powerful strikes.

When this occurs, players are free to open fire on the deadly Kaiju. A health bar will appear above both targets but don't be fooled. Players can't kill them. They can only be temporarily staggered by an immense amount of firepower.

The four teams who damage the Kaiju most are rewarded with Titan Frenzy reward drops. The primary reward is Monarch Intel, which can give the player access to the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device, which works as a Kaiju Killstreak, but there are other rewards.

Operation Monarch Rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone

Mountain Dew® @MountainDew Calling Card?



Starting today, drop into Attention all operators: want to dunk on the competition with a Mtn Dew Flamin HotCalling Card?Starting today, drop into @CallofDuty Warzone and record 3 eliminations with the flaming throwing knife! Attention all operators: want to dunk on the competition with a Mtn Dew Flamin Hot® Calling Card? Starting today, drop into @CallofDuty Warzone and record 3 eliminations with the flaming throwing knife! https://t.co/jJN1lFFPMT

Like other events in the game's long history, there are plenty of aesthetic and cosmetic rewards to be earned. Several challenges can be completed, and Titan Frenzy is a huge part of them.

Each Kaiju has a Legendary Emblem on offer for players who deal a ton of damage over multiple games. Dealing 135,000 damage to either King Kong or Godzilla will grant a Legendary Team Emblem for the opposite monster.

Dealing 500,000 damage to the Titans overall will grant the player the Legendary Concrete Jungle Sticker. Using the Killstreak Reward once pays out an Ancient Remains Charm, while doing it three times grants the Monarch Eyes Only Charm.

Completing all eight challenges for this event will also require collecting 3,000 Monarch Intel, playing Monarch for six hours, and placing in the top 15 twelve times. Once all eight are complete, players will unlock the Ancient Rivalry Marksman Rifle blueprint.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Monarch event is a stellar melding of the two brands that makes the best of the new giant threats. Opening fire on Kaiju is brave and dangerous, but it comes with some interesting rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen