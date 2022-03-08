How to get the Turtle Island Token in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has a total of 95 Island Tokens that players can collect during their time in Arkesia.

Island Tokens are collectible items that players can turn-in to an NPC named Opher on the Lonely Island. In exchange, he provides a variety of rewards such as stat potions, mounts, and more.

The majority of these Island Tokens are granted to players when they finish the entire quest list that the island has to offer. That is how players can obtain the Island Token for Turtle Island.

How to obtain the Island Token for Turtle Island in Lost Ark

The Turtle Island Token is one of the easiest to obtain in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

There are five roster quests that need to be completed before the Turtle Island Token is rewarded. As a reminder, roster quests can only be completed by one character on a player's entire account.

A second character will not be able to complete it on their server, so make sure that the character that is going to complete the roster quests for Turtle Island is the one that the reward should go to.

Here are the five roster quests required to unlock this Lost Ark Island Token:

The Turtle and the Boy : This questline has players find another person on Turtle Island, talk to Baham inside the cave, tell them a person can't become a turtle, use the talk emote, and talk to Baham again.

: This questline has players find another person on Turtle Island, talk to Baham inside the cave, tell them a person can't become a turtle, use the talk emote, and talk to Baham again. To Look Like a Turtle : The second has players return to Baham, sail to Changun in Anikka, ask about making turtle clothes, talk to Ringling, drive out the Thief, find someone to take care of Flynn, and return to Ringling.

: The second has players return to Baham, sail to Changun in Anikka, ask about making turtle clothes, talk to Ringling, drive out the Thief, find someone to take care of Flynn, and return to Ringling. To Breathe Like a Turtle : Here, players need to talk to Baham, sail to Arid Path in Arthetine, go to the Rizen Orphanage in Totrich, talk to Hoyte Reporter, talk to Housefather Viltri, move to Stern, make a Turtle Shell, see if they are being followed, and check the Equipment Crafter.

: Here, players need to talk to Baham, sail to Arid Path in Arthetine, go to the Rizen Orphanage in Totrich, talk to Hoyte Reporter, talk to Housefather Viltri, move to Stern, make a Turtle Shell, see if they are being followed, and check the Equipment Crafter. To Dive Like a Turtle : The penultimate roster quest requires players to go to the beach to talk to Flynn, talk to Baham, talk to Flynn again, sail to Port Krona in Vern, talk to Scholar Irene, collect 100 Spectral Breaths, and talk to Irene once more.

: The penultimate roster quest requires players to go to the beach to talk to Flynn, talk to Baham, talk to Flynn again, sail to Port Krona in Vern, talk to Scholar Irene, collect 100 Spectral Breaths, and talk to Irene once more. To The Sea: The final Turtle Island roster quest in Lost Ark is the simplest. Talk to Baham, talk to Flynn, then go and look for Flynn on the beach.

These are the quests and the steps necessary to complete them. Once they are completed, players will get the Turtle Island Token in Lost Ark to add to their collection before spending it with Opher.

