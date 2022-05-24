How to get a Twilight Snapper in V Rising

V Rising features a myriad collection of bosses, some of which will require special materials to encounter. One of the many bosses V Rising vampires will combat is known as the Putrid Rat. Instead of tracking this boss' scent and battling it on the game's map, players will need to attract the boss by placing materials in the Vermin Nest structure in their castle.

This construct is crafted by using 360 stones and 120 bones, which can be easily collected from the game world. However, players will need different materials to summon the Putrid Rat. Specifically, 8 grave dust, 4 fish bones, and a Twilight Snapper.

V Rising guide to Obtaining a Twilight Snapper

Twilight Snappers are obtained from fishing (Image via Stunlock Studios)

To obtain a Twilight Snapper in V Rising, players will need to venture out into the world and fish it from bodies of water. Before beginning, players will need to defeat the boss Rufus the Foreman, who rewards them with a recipe for a fishing pole.

The pole can then be crafted on a woodworking bench using 8 planks, 4 copper ingots, and 4 coarse threads. When the player finally has their fishing pole in hand, it's time to set out and cast their line.

Catching a Twilight Snapper

Head to a nearby body of water. These are marked in V Rising's map by a blue coloration. Players will want to find a body of water that features a shimmering distortion in its waters, as these are indications that players can begin fishing. Equip your fishing pole and left-click on the shimmering spot in the water. Players will now have to wait until a fish is hooked. Once a fish is hooked, the shimmering spot will splash, signaling players to click again and reel in their catch. Players will need to be quick as missing the timing will result in failure. It may take several attempts to reel in a Twilight Snapper. It is one of the rarer fish compared to many that can be found in Farbane Woods. However, with enough time dedicated to fishing, players will eventually bag a Twilight Snapper.

That's all there is to finding a Twilight Snapper in V Rising. The real challenge of placing the snapper into the Vermin Nest with their grave dust and fish bones comes next. Doing so will activate the nest and summon the Putrid Rat.

It should take approximately 30 seconds for the rat to appear once the ingredients have been placed. Players should gear up for a fight beforehand, as this boss can crowd control and kill players with lower gear levels.

Once the Putrid Rat has been defeated, and its V-Blood has been consumed, players will be rewarded with their second animal transformation form, the Rat Form. Unlike the Wolf Form, players can use the Rat Form for stealth purposes. Rat Form increases a player's speed while also making them exceptionally small, allowing them to slip past the purview of guards and other enemies.

