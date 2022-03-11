How to get the Ukraine emblem in Destiny 2

In the latest Destiny 2 weekly blog post, Bungie sheds light on a lot of upcoming stuff in the game. On the topic of one of the major ongoing issues, the company has spoken up regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Everyone can join in as well by collecting a free emblem from the official website.

Bungie @Bungie



Starting today, we will be working with our partners to suspend all Destiny 2 sales and commerce in Russia and Belarus.



bung.ie/3tK3lXV Bungie stands with the people of Ukraine and everyone impacted by the ongoing war.Starting today, we will be working with our partners to suspend all Destiny 2 sales and commerce in Russia and Belarus. Bungie stands with the people of Ukraine and everyone impacted by the ongoing war.Starting today, we will be working with our partners to suspend all Destiny 2 sales and commerce in Russia and Belarus.bung.ie/3tK3lXV https://t.co/N2M8H5NYZu

Emblems are usually for players who love to show off the coloring side of their in-game profiles. While the main feature of a Destiny 2 inventory involves the fashion of either Titan, Warlock, or a Hunter, some just like to parade their achievements.

However, in this case, the emblem is intended to symbolize the "hope and courage" of the Ukrainian people during these trying times.

Emblem code for Cоняшник and how to get it in Destiny 2

In the recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), the company gave away a free emblem called "Cоняшник". This roughly translates to "Sunflower", which is a metaphor for hope and Bungie's way of expressing peace. The code for the Cоняшник emblem is as follows:

JVG-VNT-GGG

Bungie stated the following while releasing this emblem to the community:

"For "Cоняшник", we humbly tried to exemplify hope and courage that has been so emblematic of the Ukrainian people during this impossible time. Alongside Ukraine's national flower, populate the peaceful countryside - a metaphor for hope and our way of expressing solidarity."

The company also promised to donate all proceeds collected from the first 48 hours of the Game2Give campaign to Ukraine's humanitarian aid efforts. Regarding the total amount of money raised, they said:

"Players proved once again that they are the Guardians of the world, raising $120,000, and we cannot thank each and every donor enough for their contribution."

Follow the process shown below to claim the emblem:

Open the official website of Bungie. Go to the code redemption page. Enter the code JVG-VNT-GGG for Cоняшник Launch Destiny 2 on your respective platform. Head to Collections tab, and then to Flair Got to the General section under "Emblems." Reacquire the Cоняшник emblem from the last column.

Emblem page from special offers (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has also included themselves with other game developers in stopping their sales in Russia.

Edited by Siddharth Satish