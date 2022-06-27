How to get Umbral Steel in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Umbral Steel is a rare resource in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes that can be used to improve various weapons. Players will find their party members becoming stagnant rather quickly in the latest Fire Emblem game. This makes Umbral Steel a necessary material to prevent later battles from being a slaughter.

Umbral Steel can be obtained through fierce battles with Demonic Beasts found throughout the campaign. They are not easy enemies to defeat, but the resource they provide will make other tough foes less challenging.

The best way to get Umbral Steel is by fighting Demonic Beasts in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Umbral Steel is one of the most important resources in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Image via Nintendo)

Demonic Beasts have multiple health bars that need to be depleted before they are officially beaten. This can be a difficult task to complete as they often have massive area-of-effect attacks and incredible defensive skills.

These monsters may appear as secondary objectives during a mission or as a surprise encounter. Most of the battles with Demonic Beasts are timed side missions that spawn on the campaign map.

Players have to start the secondary quest to defeat the Demonic Beasts within a certain amount of turns, otherwise the quest and the Beasts will disappear, leaving no chance of collecting Umbral Steel.

Tundra ✨ @ShiningTundra #NintendoSwitch Man the Demonic Beast combat in Warriors style is kinda swanky I like it #FireEmblem Man the Demonic Beast combat in Warriors style is kinda swanky I like it #FireEmblem #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/vp8MFL9vwr

Be sure to check out the map every single time a new chapter starts in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Pay attention to the side quests and plot a course to reach them within the allotted time.

Once the quest has begun, here is how to defeat the Demonic Beasts:

When an encounter with a Demonic Beast begins, players will see what weapons it is weak to at the top of the screen

Typically, a Beast will have up to four weaknesses, so be sure to have a variety of weapons available in the party

Players will need to attack the Demonic Beast with a weapon it is weak to and break its guard

Once its guard is broken and its health bars start to deplete, switch to another character with a weapon type it is weak to and repeat the process

Do this over and over again until all health bars are lowered and it eventually falls in battle

It is vital to break its guard with whatever weapon weaknesses it has instead of using all-out force to defeat it. Breaking its guard to take down its health is how most of the resources from the battle, like Umbral Steel, are rewarded.

After enough Demonic Beasts have been defeated, players should have plenty of Umbral Steel to start upgrading their party's weapons and making them a real threat against the main boss fights in the campaign.

Players are advised to try and spread the love when it comes to Umbral Steel and not use all of it on one character's weapons. Instead, it is way more beneficial to even things out and ensure the entire party is on an equal playing field throughout the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes campaign.

