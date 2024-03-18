How to get the Under Construction trophy in WWE 2K24?

The Under Construction trophy in WWE 2K24 is a remarkably distinct achievement that requires you to fulfill a unique condition. While other trophies typically demand facing off against the elite wrestlers or winning in matches at the highest difficulty levels, the Under Construction trophy requires taking a more straightforward route. To claim it, you only need to create a new Arena. Sounds straightforward, right? That's because it is; the task merely involves creating an Arena in the game.

But here's where it gets interesting. Alongside creating the Arena, you must also start a match there. While fans of WWE 2K players might already be familiar with Arena creation, newcomers might find themselves in need of guidance. This article will provide valuable insights into creating an Arena and securing the Under Construction trophy in WWE 2K24.

Easy way to get the Under Construction trophy in WWE 2K24

Conditions of the Under Construction trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

To win the Under Construction trophy in WWE 2K24, the arena creation process must first begin. Navigate from the main menu to Options and then Creations. Within the Creation section, select Arena. After that, go through the Custom Arena Templates and choose one. Following this, you'll find various options to modify the entire arena.

Modify the arena by selecting the options (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

To customize the arena, select options such as Lighting, Stage, Ring, Ring Side, etc. After the modifications, click Accept, Save, and confirm by clicking Yes to incorporate the Custom Arena as part of a brand alongside shows like Raw and Smackdown. Upon completion, you'll find the Custom Show alongside other shows. Save to finalize the Arena creation process, enabling you to start a match inside.

Initiate a One-on-one match, or choose from other types such as No Holds Barred, Extreme Rules, or the newly introduced Ambulance Match in the Arena. In the Match Type menu, navigate to Arena, then select the Custom Arena.

You will get the Under Construction trophy at the beginning of the match (Image via YouTube/Poru99)

You can choose your desired wrestlers and start the match. Shortly after the bell rings, you'll earn the Under Construction trophy. Once achieved, you may finish the match or exit the game.

Apart from getting the Under Construction trophy in WWE 2K24, there's another trophy that you can achieve: the No Visiting Hours trophy. Achieving this trophy is pretty simple — you must win an Ambulance match against any opponent on Legend Difficulty. To do so, after setting up the Custom Arena, commence an Ambulance Match there.

As the match kicks off, you'll secure the Under Construction trophy. However, you must win the Ambulance match to attain the No Visiting Hours trophy. Ensure your adversary is confined within the ambulance, and upon securing victory, you'll unlock the No Visiting Hours trophy in WWE 2K24. That concludes the process of obtaining both trophies within the same event.

